As we’re now officially in November, many of us are starting to think about the festive season and what this year will hold. Whether you’re planning to hop from one Christmas event to another or host your own festive soiree, we can all agree that there is nothing like enjoying a little tipple during the holidays – and this year, you may want to do it with a twist.

Using DIY kits to make your own spirits can turn into a great hobby that can be enjoyable for you and the people around you. From making your own gins to create a simple gin and tonic or showcasing your mixologist skills with a martini, you can take your gin-based cocktail-making skills to the next level by creating your own artisan gins in any flavour, colour or style.

All you need to create your own gin is boiling water and a white base spirit that you’ll spice up with a botanical mix, such as juniper berries, and leave to infuse in a cool, dark place. This selection of simple yet effective gin-making kits will turn you into a gin-making pro in no time (and friends and family are sure to appreciate it!).