OK, this was the award-winning one that is often hailed as the ultimate hot chocolate in London. But I’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much. The chocolate was simmering in a stove in the corner of the shop, ready to be poured into a takeaway cup and seasoned with a selection of spices and flavours in the surrounding glass jars. I decided to keep mine classic and found the rich taste to be quite similar to Rococo – so I was surprised to learn that this was actually a vegan hot chocolate. It’s made with Valrhona 100% cocoa powder, 70% chocolate and light muscovado sugar.

I really wouldn’t have thought there was no dairy in it. But the knowledge made me hunger for cream even more.

Rating: 7.5/10 (I obviously have no taste if my low opinion is the opposite to everybody else who has praised this one)

The Italian One

Said Dal 1923, Soho and Fitzrovia, Regular Hot Chocolate & Triple Chocolate Cup, £6.80