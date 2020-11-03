Updated on 3 November: There’s definitely still an icy chill in the air, isn’t there? And, thanks to our newfound need to spend time outdoors (thanks a bunch, lockdown) most of us are having to spend our lunchbreaks navigating puddles and fierce winds down the local park.

Basically, we all know that the British winter weather sucks. So we can be forgiven for wanting to curl up indoors, stick Netflix on, and listen to the rain hammer against the windows from the comfort of our own sofas.

Of course, when we get home after a rainy walk, the first thing we want to do is warm up. And, while turning up the thermostat and kicking off our sodden socks is a good start, there’s nothing quite so warming as a hot toddy or a mulled wine.