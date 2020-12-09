21 Christmas kitchen gifts: from tableware to gadgets

From coveted Smeg blenders to amazing tableware from Donna Wilson and Hay, these are the kitchen gifts for 2020.

The foodie in your life is possibly one of the easiest people to buy for – for which we are very very grateful… From chocolate presents and cheese delights to hampers from restaurants and chefs to incredible bottles of craft cocktails, gin and natural wines, it’s easy to find them something they’ll love this Christmas especially as so many independent firms are coming up with new and exciting releases this year. But finding them something they’ll be able to cherish beyond Christmas – alongside the edible and drinkable buys – is also a crucial life skill. That’s where our covetable list of kitchenware comes in…

From blenders, juicers, the best coffee machine you can lay your hands on and clever wine gadgets to gorgeous tableware, ceramics, textiles and useful bits, we’ve selected some of the greatest gifts for Christmas 2020. Bright, beautiful, innovative and original, these kitchenware buys are designed to make chefs’ lives easier or just add a bit of offbeat joy and prettiness to their kitchen counters and tablescaping.

Read on to discover the 21 best Christmas gifts for anyone who loves cooking, mixing, opening drinks, setting out a fabulous table or just wants their recipes read aloud to them… 

  • Tinted bubble glass tumblers from Maison Du Monde

    Tinted Bubble Glass Tumblers from Maison Du Monde
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Tinted Bubble Glass Tumblers from Maison Du Monde

    Maison Du Monde has a huge selection of beautiful kitchen and tableware this Christmas but we particularly love these bright and beautiful tumblers – perfect for water glasses. 

    Shop Tinted Bubble Glass Tumblers at Maison Du Monde, £27

  • Corn apron from Bonita Ivie Prints

    Corn Apron from Bonita Ivie Prints
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Corn Apron from Bonita Ivie Prints

    Bonita Ivie Prints make colourful and iconic designs and this corn print apron boasts a roomy front pocket for stashing bits and pieces while you work.  

    Shop Corn Apron at Bonita Ivie Prints, £25

  • Nessie kitchen utensil from The Letteroom

    Nessie Kitchen Utensil from The Letteroom
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Nessie Kitchen Utensil from The Letteroom

    Nessie looks great but is also a brilliant cooking buy. Pick either the ladle or the colander or get the set of two for a useful mythological beast (maybe) to have round the kitchen. 

    Shop Nessie Kitchen Utensil at The Letteroom, from £17.95

  • Bear Dessert Stand from Anthropologie

    Bear Dessert Stand from Anthropologie
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Bear Dessert Stand from Anthropologie

    This glazed stoneware serving dish is utterly charming and guaranteed to get pride of place on Christmas Day. 

    Shop Bear Dessert Stand at Anthropologie, £54

  • Violet plate from Donna Wilson

    Violet Plate from Donna Wilson
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Violet Plate from Donna Wilson

    Painted by hand, Donna Wilson’s distinctive face plates look amazing on the table or kitchen wall. 

    Shop Violet plate at Donna Wilson, £21.50

  • Viva Collection juicer from Philips

    Viva Collection Juicer HR1832 from Philips
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Viva Collection Juicer HR1832 from Philips

    This compact juicer is ideal for small spaces and will kickstart a juicing obsession: perfect for a healthy and no-waste New Year. 

    Shop Viva Collection juicer HR1832 at Philips, £70

  • Pluto handmade concrete planter from Copper Dust London

    Pluto Handmade Concrete Planter from Copper Dust London
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Pluto Handmade Concrete Planter from Copper Dust London

    This handmade concrete planter is the perfect addition to your kitchen’s herb garden – just add stones to the bottom to aid drainage. 

    Shop Pluto handmade concrete planter at Copper Dust London, £14.99

  • Hay heart sponge from Inside Store LDN

    HAY Heart Sponge from Inside Store LDN
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: HAY Heart Sponge from Inside Store LDN

    The perfect stocking filler – Hay’s cheeky little heart sponge is a show of love and also a helpful reminder to do the washing up. 

    Shop HAY heart sponge at Inside Store LDN, £4

  • Intense fruity extra virgin olive oil in octopus terracotta bottle from Sous Chef

    Intense Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Octopus Terracotta Bottle from Sous Chef
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Intense Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Octopus Terracotta Bottle from Sous Chef
    The Frantoio Muraglia extra virgin olive oil bottle will not only look awesome on open shelves but also means you can top up the oil and save on packaging the rest of the year. 

    Shop olive oil in octopus terracotta bottle at Sous Chef, £32.50

  • Leopard salt and pepper shakers from Liberty London

    Leopard Salt and Pepper Shakers from Liberty London
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Leopard Salt and Pepper Shakers from Liberty London

    Add a little bit of the leopard trend to your tabletop with this ceramic pair of salt and pepper pots. 

    Shop leopard salt and pepper shakers from Liberty London, £28

  • Tea For Two set at Falcon Enamelware

    Tea For Two Set at Falcon Enamelware
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Tea For Two Set at Falcon Enamelware

    This pillarbox red set with enamel teapot and two mugs is exactly the flash of colour that will brighten up winter days. We love this so much. 

    Shop Tea For Two set at Falcon Enamelware, £39

  • Thermapen Classic thermometer

    Thermapen Classic thermometer
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Thermapen Classic thermometer

    Once you’ve got a Thermapen Classic thermometer there’s no turning back… perfect for cooking meat just prod it into the roast and voila: perfectly cooked. 

    Shop Thermapen Classic thermometer at Thermapen, £51.60

  • Lepidoptera tray from Also The Bison

    Lepidoptera Tray from Also The Bison
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Lepidoptera Tray from Also The Bison

    This tray is a piece of art as each butterfly has been hand painted in watercolour by London-based designer Maddie Chambers before being digitally printed in Sweden onto a sustainable pressed birch wood tray.

    Shop Lepidoptera tray at Also The Bison, £35

  • Red and pink tea towel trio from Quirk & Rescue

    Red and Pink Tea Towel Trio from Quirk & Rescue
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Red and Pink Tea Towel Trio from Quirk & Rescue

    Quirk & Rescue is known for its brilliant and original designs (we love the font tea towels) and these new designs have won our hearts and minds. 

    Shop red and pink tea towel trio at Quirk & Rescue, £28 for three

  • ENA 8 from Jura

    ENA 8 from Jura
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: ENA 8 from Jura

    So how much do you love the coffee drinker in your life? With a grinder for fresh coffee and settings including ristretto and macchiato, this is the investment barista machine.  

    Shop ENA 8 at Jura, £975

  • Handcrafted sisal basket bowls from The Kenyan Craft Company

    Handcrafted sisal basket bowls from The Kenyan Craft Company
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Handcrafted sisal basket bowls from The Kenyan Craft Company

    To add colour and flair to the table, these Rwandan handcrafted sisal basket bowls are exactly what you need and also ideal for fruit and veg on the counter. 

    Shop Rwandan handcrafted sisal basket bowls at The Kenyan Craft Company, £24.65

  • Smeg blender from Ecookshop

    Smeg Blender from Ecookshop
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Smeg Blender from Ecookshop

    What chef doesn’t want one of Smeg’s iconic and retro styled blenders? Perfect for seasonal soups, baking and smoothies, it’s the gift that won’t stop giving. 

    Shop Smeg blender at Ecookshop, £170.95

  • Oilskin lunch bags from Lone Design Club

    Oil Skin Lunch bags from Lone Design Club
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Oil Skin Lunch bags from Lone Design Club

    Perfect for leftovers or a lunch bag (once we see the inside of an office again), these water-resistant lunch bags are made from the best quality dry oilskin from the UK.

    Shop oilskin lunch bags at Lone Design Club, £19.99

  • Art Collection cups by Stefan Sagmeister from Illy

    Art Collection cups by Stefan Sagmeister from Illy
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Art Collection cups by Stefan Sagmeister from Illy

    Artist Stefan Sagmeister has created the Illy Art Collection this year – choose from espresso or cappuccino cups and love forever. 

    Shop Art Collection cups by Stefan Sagmeister at Illy, from £42

  • Echo Dot smart speaker with clock from Amazon

    Echo Dot smart speaker with clock from Amazon
    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas: Echo Dot smart speaker with clock from Amazon

    Now with a clock, the Echo Dot smart speaker is exactly what we need in the kitchen… “Alexa, how do you make risotto again?”

    Shop Echo Dot smart speaker with clock at Amazon, £59.99

  • Pivot from Coravin

    Best kitchen gifts for Christmas:

    For wine lovers, the ingenious combination of the Pivot Stopper and Device means you can pour out wine but keep what’s left in the bottle preserved for up to four weeks. 

    Shop the Pivot at Coravin, £99

