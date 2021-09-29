Best London restaurants and bars with heated outdoor terraces to enjoy come rain or shine
- Megan Murray
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Looking to keep your social life going as the weather changes? Here’s a comprehensive list of London’s best restaurants and bars with heated outdoor spaces.
Londoners looking to dine out and socialise haven’t had the easiest time emerging from lockdown.
While many of us were looking forward to relaxing in the sun with a tropical cocktail or frosty beer in hand, the weather made that difficult as the UK battled high winds and heavy rain instead of non-stop sunshine.
And as the season changes and autumn is officially in full swing, some of us are still chasing the carefree Summer vibes of al fresco dining.
Luckily for Londoners, this city is known for its extensive selection of brilliant restaurants and bars which are often equipped with large outdoor terraces and heaters.
Whatever the weather, you can still enjoy outdoor dining with our ever-growing list of some of London’s best restaurants which are home to heated open-air spaces where you’re safe to meet up with pals for food and drink without, you know, losing the use of your fingers.
Double Standard at The Standard
Vinegar Yard
Koya
Pastaio
Flat Iron Square
Images: courtesy of venues