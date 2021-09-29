Londoners looking to dine out and socialise haven’t had the easiest time emerging from lockdown.

While many of us were looking forward to relaxing in the sun with a tropical cocktail or frosty beer in hand, the weather made that difficult as the UK battled high winds and heavy rain instead of non-stop sunshine.

And as the season changes and autumn is officially in full swing, some of us are still chasing the carefree Summer vibes of al fresco dining.

Luckily for Londoners, this city is known for its extensive selection of brilliant restaurants and bars which are often equipped with large outdoor terraces and heaters.