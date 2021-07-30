There is something innately hopeful about picnics that I love. No matter if it is an impromptu sandwich shared over a bottle of wine or an exquisite three-course feast, you’ll always be willing the sky to stay blue and drinks to keep cold.

I truly believe that eating outside beneath beaming sunshine makes whatever you’re eating taste better. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a park bench, sitting on your jacket, or have a twelve-piece matching picnic set, a picnic can be whatever you want it to be as long as you’re outside in a space of beauty.

A picnic can be for 1o, two, or just for you. A thermos of martini mix, a solo salad, and a book to read on a patch of grass that is yours alone can be just as fun as a group of friends sharing cheese and chips. When it comes to food for a picnic, I start with the basics and build up from that.

The inimitable Elizabeth David recommends apples, figs, and apricots for picnics “as they are easy to eat and transport” and “fresh cheese, black olives, and French bread” in her writing on the subject, which I absolutely agree with.