Best pre-made cocktail delivery kits for delicious drinks at home
- Megan Murray
The best at-home cocktail kits delivered straight to your door, perfect for dinner parties and nights in.
There’s something really cool about having your own at-home bar. We admit we’ve fallen for the allure of beautiful glassware and stylish drinks trolleys before, often trying to cobble together a scene that we’d be proud to serve our friends martinis from.
But while plonking down a bottle of prosecco in front of your guests is more than acceptable, if you want to take your dinner party or ‘big night in’ to the next level, cocktail kits are not only delicious but a fun novelty, too.
At home cocktail kits – whether they’re completely ready-made or include an element of playing bartender yourself - are definitely having a moment. The branding is chic, the ideas are innovative and the brilliant flavours challenge that underground watering hole you’ve been dying to visit.
Plus, with another lockdown potentially on the way and curfews put in place for the pubs and bars, this is the perfect time to try them out. Find out more about our favourite cocktail kits below.
Kocktail
Kocktail offers monthly boxes of fresh bottled cocktails which are as good as you’ll taste in a bar. This is because while many pre-made cocktails are full of nasty chemicals so they can sit on a shelf for months, Kocktail only delivers pre-made cocktails which have been made that week. Their ingredients are fresh and the result is lively, punchy and sweet-tasting drinks that are genuinely lip-smackingly good.
The customer experience has also been well thought out. For example, each drink comes in a cute, little bottle with fun, bright packaging which feels like a treat. To explain its origin and how to serve it, each bottle also has an accompanying instructions card and garnish which is packed away in an air-tight pouch.
Each box includes four cocktails which rotate monthly based on your preferences. You can also sign up for three or six-monthly bundles for a slightly cheaper price.
NIO
NIO is different because instead of sending lots of bits and bobs, chunky bottles or wasteful materials, its smart and sustainable in the way it packs its drinks. You see, each cocktail its poured into a paper envelope-like package, meaning it’s packaged flat. Innovative, right?
These envelopes can therefore be stacked into a letter box-friendly parcel which makes delivering them easy, too. Each box includes three, six or nine ready to pour cocktails. All you need to do is open the corner and serve with ice. The packaging is minimalistic and neutral, with a clean-cut feel.
NIO’s cocktails are often strong and spirit-based, with drinks like martinis, gimlets and whisky sours on the menu. But you can build your own box to ensure you only get what you like.
The Cocktail ManThe Cocktail Man is a seasoned name in the cocktail kit scene. Unlike Kocktail and NIO you’ll have to put in some of the work yourself as this delivery service will give you the components of your favourite drinks, to then be made at home.
The range of kits is incredible, with lots of cult recipes and exciting blends you might not have heard of. We particularly like the look of the ‘Luxe Chocolate Espresso Martini Cocktail Experience’ pictured above, but we wouldn’t say no to a Raspberry Rose Gin Fizz, Rhubarb and Ginger Negroni or Luxe Blueberry and Lavender Sour, either.
Boxes have a luxurious look and feel, finished in a royal blue and gold art-deco design and come with instructions on how to make your cocktail at home. The only warning we will give you, though, is that not absolutely everything is included. For example, the expresso martini kit includes Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Coffee and Chocolate Sliqueur and dark chocolate to garnish but you’ll need your own shaker and expresso.
You can either order a cocktail you like from browsing through the boxes on the website or sign up for a subscription and get a surprise. Each box has enough ingredients to make four cocktails.
Shop Luxe Chocolate Espresso Martini Cocktail Experience at The Cocktail Man, £29.95
Images: Kocktail / courtesy of brands