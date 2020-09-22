The Cocktail Man is a seasoned name in the cocktail kit scene. Unlike Kocktail and NIO you’ll have to put in some of the work yourself as this delivery service will give you the components of your favourite drinks, to then be made at home.

The range of kits is incredible, with lots of cult recipes and exciting blends you might not have heard of. We particularly like the look of the ‘Luxe Chocolate Espresso Martini Cocktail Experience’ pictured above, but we wouldn’t say no to a Raspberry Rose Gin Fizz, Rhubarb and Ginger Negroni or Luxe Blueberry and Lavender Sour, either.

Boxes have a luxurious look and feel, finished in a royal blue and gold art-deco design and come with instructions on how to make your cocktail at home. The only warning we will give you, though, is that not absolutely everything is included. For example, the expresso martini kit includes Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Coffee and Chocolate Sliqueur and dark chocolate to garnish but you’ll need your own shaker and expresso.

You can either order a cocktail you like from browsing through the boxes on the website or sign up for a subscription and get a surprise. Each box has enough ingredients to make four cocktails.

Shop Luxe Chocolate Espresso Martini Cocktail Experience at The Cocktail Man, £29.95