Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, Abbie Roden explains why friendship is such a core part of Amie’s brand identity: “Because Amie was created during such a challenging time (during the heart of lockdown), the one thing we craved the most was to see our friends.

“When brainstorming names for the wine, Amie was the one that really stood out to us the most because of its femininity and friendship angle for storytelling. We wanted to build a story that encompassed everything that inspired this brand to come to life, and we really thought that we could build a story with Amie, not just a name.

“When writing the strategy for the brand, the feminine name meant that we wanted the bottle and label to feel light and feminine as well. The bottle we went with is elegant, and in a way, mirrors the female form.

“It was only fitting that we opted to work on the brand’s design with our close friend, acclaimed artist Jessica Yolanda Kaye, an Australian living in Notting Hill. Lending her fashion-forward illustration style to the logo and label design, Jessica was inspired by the vision of friends drinking Amie, imagining the final setting for the bottle, and seeking for the illustration to ‘blend’ into that scene.”