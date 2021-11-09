If the drop in temperature and changing leaves hadn’t already signalled it, autumn is well and truly upon us. And what better way to keep warm, cosy and replenished than with a hearty dinner?

The humble roast dinner is a staple on British dinner tables for good reason, but that doesn’t mean all roasts are created equally. Everybody has their own unusual spin, clever cooking hack or secret addition to add to make a truly memorable meal.

So we asked nine of our favourite Instagram and TikTok food accounts to share how they make the perfect meat, vegetarian and vegan roast dinners.