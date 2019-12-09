New Year’s Eve in London: 11 fabulous restaurants with a view to celebrate NYE
- Megan Murray
The most fabulous restaurants with a view in London to watch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
On the 31 December, London’s glittering skyline is sprinkled with even more magic than usual as the Mayor’s fireworks explode into the sky, with millions of people reveling below them. But, while you’d certainly get a good view of the action from the likes of Tower Bridge (as millions of people do), it’s… well, it’s a bit bloody cold, isn’t it?
For those seeking an alternative (and warmer) option, we recommend booking yourself in for a glamorous night at one of London’s fabulous sky-high or riverside restaurants. From the infamous Shard to Skylight’s cosy igloos, there are so many gorgeously glitzy options to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style in London.
Here we’ve picked out some of our favourite restaurants with a view in London for New Year’s Eve, whether that be of the main display or the skies of London and other fireworks around the city, to give you the heads up on where to spend the 31 December.
Happy New Year!
B&H Garden Room
This intimate, sky-high restaurant is the perfect place to get a good view of the fireworks, thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over central London. As the name suggests, this venue is known for its botanical-inspired decor which makes it a great background for your documentation of what will no doubt be an unforgettable night. Not only will you be greeted with a glass of champagne but drinks are unlimited throughout the night, alongside canapes and bowl food. There’ll also be another glass of fizz at midnight to toast the new year.
Where is it? 27-31 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0LS.
How much? £220 per ticket.
Sky Bar
Celebrate the new year at the Millbank Tower, which has views all over London and is putting on a Moulin Rouge-themed party to see in 2020. Set over both the 28th and 29th floor, the Decadence Defined area includes three bars serving unlimited free-flowing drinks and a selection of food. While the Cabaret Extravaganza includes seductive burlesque showgirls, a cheeky boylesque performer and a DJ. There will also be food and availability to buy cocktails.
Where is it? Millbank Tower 21-24, London SW1P 4QP.
How much? from £195 up to £650.
Pergola Olympia
Head up to this lively rooftop in West London for New Year’s Eve and party all the way into 2020. The atmospheric, open air space is lined with street food vendors so you won’t go hungry and there’ll be a glass of fizz waiting for you when you first arrive. The theme of the evening is black and gold, so dress to impress (as glamorously or as relaxed as you like). There’ll be DJs through the night and the London fireworks on the big screen to toast the new year in.
Where is it? Level Five Rooftop, Olympia Car Park, Olympia Way W14 8UX.
How much? Tickets priced at £20.
Radio Rooftop
Radio Rooftop, the swanky partly open-air bar atop the ME London Hotel, is holding a New Year’s Eve bash which promises to deliver views of the famous Mayor’s fireworks across the river. There’ll be a DJ playing late into the early hours and a selection of hot and cold luxury canapes and an open bar to ensure you’re partying all the way into 2019.
Where is it? The Strand, Central London, WC2R 1HA
How much? Tables priced from £300
Skylight
Wrap up warm for a cool (in more ways than one) New Year’s night atop of the Tabacco Docks at Skylight. Always abreast of seasonal changes, this open-air bar has festive decorations and an ice rink up, making it a wonderfully Christmassy place to say goodbye to 2019. There’ll be special guest DJs and the opportunity to hire an igloo or hut for you and 10 of your friends so that you have a base for the evening.
Where is it? Tobacco Dock, Pennington St entrance, St Katharine’s & Wapping, East London E1W 2SF
How much? Entry can cost as little as £40, but to book an igloo or hut you need a minimum of ten pals and it’s priced up to £800.
Note: You cannot see the Mayor of London’s fireworks from this venue
Oblix East
Based on Level 32 of The Shard, Oblix East is putting on an ‘All That Glitters’ themed New Year’s Eve party, with a tasting menu and free flowing wine throughout the evening. The event will start to the sounds of the Hot Gold Jazz Orchestra, with a DJ taking over from after midnight with a set lasting from 12.30pm to 3am.
Where is it? The Shard, 31 St Thomas St, South London SE1 9RY
How much? from £150
Sushi Samba Heron Tower
Sushi Samba’s New Year’s Eve bash is inspired by the magic and mystery of the Amazon rainforest for a night of immersive experiences. As a DJ keeps the music flowing throughout the night, guests are invited to pick one of the seven ticket options available to enjoy the 39 floor views.
The lounge early dining ticket starts at £200, and includes a welcome cocktail and sharing menu for two hours, before you take to the floor. The most expensive ticket is priced at £395 for a late dining table which includes a welcome cocktail, sharing menu, bottle of champagne and canapes to keep you going until midnight.
Where is it? 110 Bishopsgate, East London EC2N 4AY
How much? from £200
Note: You cannot see the Mayor of London’s fireworks from this venue
Bōkan
This swish Canary Wharf bar and restaurant atop the Novotel hotel is an ever-fashionable place to spend New Year. Raw materials and exposed pipe work make for lust-worthy décor, while the sky-high view sells itself.
Thanks to being split over three levels, there’s a few different ticket options to consider, some of which will secure you a window-side spot with guaranteed views of the fireworks. Prices start at £95 for a seven course menu from 6-8pm, ending at £198 for a later seating.
Where is it? 40 Marsh Wall, Isle of Dogs, East London E14 9TP
How much? from £25
Bar Elba
Ace Hotel London
This uber cool East London haunt is bound to be brimming with some of the city’s brightest young things on the 31 December as it hosts the Breakfast Can Wait New Year’s Eve event. Held in the rooftop restaurant, the whole evening ticket includes a welcome drink, three-course dinner and an after party across two rooms until 3am.
Look out to the hippest portion of London’s skyline and you’ll catch sight of the midnight fireworks, as you toast to the New Year.
Where is it? 100 Shoreditch High St, East London E1 6JQ
How much? £86.61
Boundary London
The Rooftop St. James
If you want to go all out for your New Year’s eve celebrations, The Rooftop St James should definitely be your go to in London.
For the last night of the year, the restaurant is hosting a bubbles and bow tie evening with free flowing Veuve Clicquot champagne, limitless dining of oyster, seafood, beef brisket, cheese and indulgent desserts. All of it while looking over the amazing London skyline.
Where is it? 2 Spring Gardens Trafalgar Square, London SW1A 2TS
How much? from £499.00
