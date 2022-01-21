Best brunches in London: 10 quirky spots for the ultimate boozy breakfast
Take a walk on the wild side and ditch your traditional brunch spots for these quirky and immersive experiences.
Indulging in a good brunch can honestly be the highlight of my weekend. There’s nothing like rolling out of bed on a Saturday or Sunday, heading to my favourite brunch spots and sipping on bubbly mimosas while gorging on eggs and catching up with friends.
Admittedly though, it can get a little repetitive going to the same places with the same atmosphere and dishes, and for 2022, I’ve decided to venture out of my comfort zone – and immersive, themed brunches are on my agenda.
There’s always an opportunity to visit Japandi-designed restaurants and eat our way through pancakes and egg florentine – but it’s not every day that you get to do that while dressed up like Beyoncé and singing along to Crazy In Love while downing bellinis.
Nor do you get to frequently attend a Matrix-inspired brunch that leaves you feeling like Neo while enjoying your fruit parfait or singing along to ABBA at a Mamma Mia-themed brunch.
The Gospel Brunch at Amazing Grace
Enjoy the angelic sounds of a live gospel choir at the first Gospel Brunch kicking off at Amazing Grace this January.
Londoners will be able to hear a host of Motown classics at the Amazing Grace church while enjoying a range of brunch dishes especially curated by the legendary Mr Bao, featuring the delicious bacon bao with plum sauce and an open smoked salmon bao.
Dates: 30 January, 20 February and 27 March
Cost: £10pp
Address: Amazing Grace, St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY
The Matrix Brunch at Hijingo
Is it real? Is it a simulation? And when the night is this good, does it even matter?
These are the questions you’ll be asking yourself at this Matrix-themed brunch at Hijingo.
The multi-sensory bingo experience is opening its doors and uploading players into their very own simulation, inspired by The Matrix Resurrections, where players will be given the opportunity to enjoy three amazing Matrix-themed games of bingo, whilst helping The Hijingo Oracle find the ultimate winner (‘The One’).
Price: £45pp
Dates: Until 31 January
Address: 90 Worship St, London EC2A 2BA
Beyoncé Brunch
Ballie Ballerson brunch
West End Musical Brunch
Little Nan's Boozy Bottomless Brunch
The 90s Brunch
Mamma Mia Bottomless Brunch
It’s Britney Brunch at Tonight Josephine Clapham
The Greatest Brunch
The Greatest Showman fans are going to love this brunch, which is inspired by the hit film. Join the circus and a cast of West End singers and circus acts in a secret location, while singalong to the brilliant soundtrack and enjoying a two-course brunch and bottomless prosecco, cocktails and soft drinks.
Price: From £65pp
Address: Secret location in Central London
