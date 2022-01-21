Friends taking pictures of food on the table with smartphones during brunch in restaurant
Food and Drink

Best brunches in London: 10 quirky spots for the ultimate boozy breakfast

Take a walk on the wild side and ditch your traditional brunch spots for these quirky and immersive experiences.

Indulging in a good brunch can honestly be the highlight of my weekend. There’s nothing like rolling out of bed on a Saturday or Sunday, heading to my favourite brunch spots and sipping on bubbly mimosas while gorging on eggs and catching up with friends.

Admittedly though, it can get a little repetitive going to the same places with the same atmosphere and dishes, and for 2022, I’ve decided to venture out of my comfort zone – and immersive, themed brunches are on my agenda.

There’s always an opportunity to visit Japandi-designed restaurants and eat our way through pancakes and egg florentine – but it’s not every day that you get to do that while dressed up like Beyoncé and singing along to Crazy In Love while downing bellinis. 

Nor do you get to frequently attend a Matrix-inspired brunch that leaves you feeling like Neo while enjoying your fruit parfait or singing along to ABBA at a Mamma Mia-themed brunch.

You may also like

Best bottomless brunches in London: 30 spots for the ultimate boozy breakfast

What I’m trying to say is there are a variety of brunches out there that go beyond the traditional ones we’re used to – and if you’re looking to amp up your brunch experiences, we’ve curated our list of ones to attend for a fully immersive and enjoyable experience.

  • The Gospel Brunch at Amazing Grace

    amazing grace gospel brunch
    Quirky themed brunches: The Gospel Brunch at Amazing Grace

    Enjoy the angelic sounds of a live gospel choir at the first Gospel Brunch kicking off at Amazing Grace this January.

    Londoners will be able to hear a host of Motown classics at the Amazing Grace church while enjoying a range of brunch dishes especially curated by the legendary Mr Bao, featuring the delicious bacon bao with plum sauce and an open smoked salmon bao.

    Dates: 30 January, 20 February and 27 March

    Cost: £10pp

    Address: Amazing Grace, St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY

    BOOK NOW

  • The Matrix Brunch at Hijingo

    The Matrix Brunch at Hijingo
    Quirky themed brunches: The Matrix Brunch at Hijingo

    Is it real? Is it a simulation? And when the night is this good, does it even matter?

    These are the questions you’ll be asking yourself at this Matrix-themed brunch at Hijingo.

    The multi-sensory bingo experience is opening its doors and uploading players into their very own simulation, inspired by The Matrix Resurrections, where players will be given the opportunity to enjoy three amazing Matrix-themed games of bingo, whilst helping The Hijingo Oracle find the ultimate winner (‘The One’).

    Price: £45pp

    Dates: Until 31 January

    Address: 90 Worship St, London EC2A 2BA

    BOOK NOW

  • Beyoncé Brunch

    Enjoy non-stop Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé hits while sipping on bottomless cocktails and a two-course meal at this Beyoncé-themed brunch which is sure to get you on your feet and shaking a leg or two.

    Price: £65.00

    Dates: Until 31 January

    Address: 90 Worship St, London EC2A 2BA

    BOOK NOW

  • Ballie Ballerson brunch

    Jumping into a ball pit sounds like a fun way to spend the weekend – and why not do it while enjoying two hours of pornstar martinis, fizz and pizza?

    Head down to Ballie Ballerson for a brunch filled with bottomless food and drinks, good music and lots of balls to dive into. 

    Price: From £30pp

    Address: 97-113 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3BS

    BOOK NOW

  • West End Musical Brunch

    Bring out the star in you while singing along to some theatre classics at The West End Musical Brunch. The bottomless brunch experience is perfect for theatre lovers and will have you singing along to Grease Lightnin’ while enjoying a two-course meal and bottomless prosecco, selected cocktails, soft drinks.

    Price: £65pp

    Address: Secret locations in Central London

    BOOK NOW

  • Little Nan's Boozy Bottomless Brunch

    There’s nothing more cosy and comforting than feeling like you’re at your nan’s house – and this little bar literally does just that with a boozy brunch twist.

    Venture to Little Nan’s and enjoy delicious sharing platters displayed on vintage three-tier cake stands while enjoying teapots of buck fizz or bloody Marys.

    Price: from £20

    Address: London SE8 4BZ

    BOOK NOW

  • The 90s Brunch

    It’s time to dust off your Walkman and take a trip down memory lane at this 90s-themed brunch.

    Enjoy one hour of bottomless cocktails, two courses and classic 90s tracks that’ll make you feel like you’re back in the good old days. Oh, and there’s the chance to rollerskate and engage in an intense lip-sync battle too.

    Price: From £44.99pp

    Address: Secret location in London

    BOOK NOW

  • Mamma Mia Bottomless Brunch

    Fancy singing along to some ABBA? Then this Mamma Mia-themed brunch is for you.

    Taking place at Blame Gloria at both their Clapham and Covent Garden locations, you can indulge in a mouthwateringly good brunch menu while transforming into the ultimate dancing queen.

    Price: From £35pp

    Address: Covent Garden 20 Bedford St, London WC2E 9HP; Clapham 89-91 Battersea Rise, London SW11 1HW

    BOOK NOW

  • It’s Britney Brunch at Tonight Josephine Clapham

    Brunches aren’t just for the daytime – and this boozy Friday night brunch at Tonight Josephine proves it.

    Enjoy some of Britney Spears’ biggest hits, while drinking gallons of bubbles and showing off your knowledge on the princess of pop during their trivia quiz.

    Price: From £35pp

    Address: 111 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UL

    BOOK NOW

  • The Greatest Brunch

    the greatest showman brunch
    Quirky themed brunches: The Greatest Brunch

    The Greatest Showman fans are going to love this brunch, which is inspired by the hit film. Join the circus and a cast of West End singers and circus acts in a secret location, while singalong to the brilliant soundtrack and enjoying a two-course brunch and bottomless prosecco, cocktails and soft drinks.

    Price: From £65pp

    Address: Secret location in Central London

    BOOK NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; Amazing Grace; Hijingo