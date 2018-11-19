Well, that’s if a Google search is anything to go by…

Since 2016, 70% more of us have been looking up “how to make a vegan Christmas pudding”, and the amount of people taking up veganism has been steadily rising.

There’s now reportedly a staggering 3.5 million of us opting for a plant-based diet and according to Holland & Barrett, this is a trend that’s only going to get bigger come the New Year.

“We’ve extended our vegan food offering this Christmas to meet an ever-growing demand for plant-based products, including mince pies, advent calendars and even a tasty cheese board,” said Ian Chant, Head of Food at Holland & Barrett.