6 vegan treats you need on your dinner table this Christmas
- Salma Haidrani
’Tis the season to switch to a plant-based lifestyle.
Well, that’s if a Google search is anything to go by…
Since 2016, 70% more of us have been looking up “how to make a vegan Christmas pudding”, and the amount of people taking up veganism has been steadily rising.
There’s now reportedly a staggering 3.5 million of us opting for a plant-based diet and according to Holland & Barrett, this is a trend that’s only going to get bigger come the New Year.
“We’ve extended our vegan food offering this Christmas to meet an ever-growing demand for plant-based products, including mince pies, advent calendars and even a tasty cheese board,” said Ian Chant, Head of Food at Holland & Barrett.
“We have exciting plans for 2019 that focus on providing vegan consumers with the very best, most versatile range of products on the market and will continue to listen to consumer opinion and stay on top of the latest trends to ensure wed do so.”
If you’re vegan or simply cooking for those who are, you might think you have to miss out on the most-loved treats of the festive season, but thanks to this new batch of meat-free goodies you can still have you Christmas pudding - and eat it, too.
Here’s our run down of some the best vegan Christmas-themed delicacies out there, to laden your table with on the 25 December.
Countdown to Christmas with 24 organic, certified Fairtrade, dairy-free vegan chocolates. Ideal for vegans and those with lactose intolerances. Just don’t scoff them all at once… Priced at £4.00 per calendar.
Sample sweet shortcrust pastry wrapped around a fruit mince filling with this vegan, gluten-free and wheat-free selection. Priced at £3.00 for a pack of four pies.
These Divine dark chocolate coins are made with cocoa beans harvested from Kuapa Kokoo, a fair trade co-operative of smallholder farmers in Ghana. So by scoffing a bag full of these you can be kind to yourself, and kind to others, too. Priced at £2.09 a bag.
Forget the infamous pumpkin spiced and gingerbread lattes gracing our coffee shops this festive, this vegan version comes in chocolate bar form. Priced at £3.00 per bar.
Although an after-dinner cheeseboard has previously been out-of-reach for vegans at Christmas time, you cam indulge in dairy-free cheese with the new Violife Cheese Board. Priced at £5.50 for a three cheese option board.
This vegan chocolate is beautifully hand-painted in Kashmir. Priced at £20 for a gift box.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands