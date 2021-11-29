stylist-wine-lovers-gift-guide-christmas
Food and Drink

28 creative and special gifts for wine lovers this Christmas: from tasting cases to vineyard tours

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking to buy a special present for the oenophile in your life? This gift guide for wine lovers has a wealth of ideas, from tasting books and decanters to beautiful wine glasses and specially-selected bundles of bottles. 

Christmas is a time of merriment and excess. So, along with the copious amounts of food, decorations, spirits and chocolate, a bottle of wine (or two) won’t go a miss. 

In fact, not only does a specially-picked bottle of something make for a truly thoughtful gift, it’s also the perfect Christmas present to ease a thirsty loved one’s transition from this topsy-turvy year into 2022.

You may also like

33 drinks that make perfect Christmas gifts – from natural wines to delicious sober spirits

Whether you’re shopping for a serious wine aficionado only willing to drink the best bottles or a home cellar hobbyist, Stylist’s Christmas gift guide for wine-lovers is packed with stunning suggestions. There are wine glasses and coolers for those who love a perfectly tablescaped dining experience, bundles of bottles from some of the country’s most respected wine bars and shops, and geeky wine gadgets and unmissable vineyard experiences for dedicated oenophiles.

Read on, for the very best wine-related presents available right now and, have a very merry Christmas. 

  • Top Cuvée Christmas hamper

    top cuvee wine gift guide

    Dreamed up by Max Venning of Dalston’s Three Sheets and hospitality expert Brodie Meah, Top Cuvée became a lockdown saviour supplying exciting spirits and fine wine to cooped-up Londoners. The restaurant is up and running again, but Shop Cuvée – as it was renamed during lockdown – is still going strong and delivering nationwide. This Christmas goodie bag is perfect for natural wine lovers with a Top Cuvée’s house red, a limited edition mulled wine and sparkling wine for the big day. There’s also olives and Tony’s chocolate to soak it all up with. 

    Top Cuvée the Christmas hamper, £75 

    BUY NOW

  • The Vintage List crystal wine glasses with stars

    the-vintage-list-wine-glass-gift-guide

    Any wine lover wants to drink the delectable plonk they’ve spent hours picking out in style. So look no further than these exquisite hand-engraved glasses peppered with stars. 

    The Vintage List set of six crystal wine glasses with stars, £79

    BUY NOW

  • John Lewis & Partners Christmas wine glass charms

    john-lewis-wine-glass-charms

    Perfect as a stocking filler or a Secret Santa pressie, these wine glass charms are a sweet festive party accessory. They’re also a decorative way to ensure nobody picks up the wrong drink – a very appealing quality in these Covid times. 

    John Lewis & Partners Christmas wine glass charms, £7.50

    BUY NOW

  • Vagabond Wines aromatic wine selection

    vagabond-wines-wine-gift-guide

    Want to impress your oenophile friend without breaking the bank? This trio of aromatic wines from award-winning wine bar chain Vagabond will get their attention for all the right reasons. 

    Vagabond Wines Aromatic for the people bundle, £35 

    BUY NOW

  • Mateo woven wine rack

    wine-rack-wine-gift-guide

    Give the wine-lover in your life a place to display all their prized bottles with this woven wine rack that looks like an impressive artwork in its own right. The natural jute wall-hanger holds up to five bottles.  

    Mateo woven wine rack at Anthropologie, £38

    BUY NOW

  • Moleskine wine journal

    moleskin-wine-gift-guide

    Any true vino fanatic will appreciate this notebook – one of Moleskine’s passion journals – letting them record tasting notes and details about all the drinks they quaff in style.  

    Moleskine wine journal, £26.99

    BUY NOW

  • Peckham Cellars Club Del Vino wine subscription

    peckham-cellars-subscription-wine-gift-guide

    What’s better than gifting bottles of wine? An ongoing subscription of bottles of wine, of course! Uncover a selection of unique vintages and terroirs with Peckham Cellar’s subscription service Club Del Vino, which does all the hard work of picking out interesting tipples for you. Members also get 10% off online and in-store, plus exclusive offers and special access to tastings and events.

    Peckham Cellars Club Del Vino wine subscription, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Baggu wine tote bags

    baggu-wine-tote-bag-gift-guide

    Wine labels have become more and more extravagant in recent years, and hot on their heels are the carrier bags. This set of three colourful, smiley-faced wine tote bags will make you feel happy even before any corks have been popped. 

    Baggu wine tote bags at Lisa Says Gah, £29 

    BUY NOW

  • Harrods red wine ornament

    harrods-red-wine-ornament-gift-guide

    Is anyone really a wine-lover if they don’t have a tiny wine bottle-shaped bauble displayed proudly on their Christmas tree to prove it? This cute little ornament is finished with sparkling gold-tone details and can be brought out Christmas after Christmas. 

    Harrods red wine ornament, £20 

    BUY NOW

  • London Wine Academy women in wine case

    women-in-wine-case-gift-guide

    As with, well, almost everything, the wine industry can be a male-dominated sphere. So, to pay tribute to the industry’s brilliant and often overlooked female wine-makers, the London Wine Adacemny has curated this brilliant bundle of bottles with talented women behind the labels. The case features some excellent wine from France, Spain, Italy and Greece. 

    London Wine Academy women in wine stars mixed case, £240

    BUY NOW

  • Anthropologie ratan wine and bread basket

    anthropologie-rattan-basket-wine-gift-guide

    Start dreaming of sunny summer picnics with this rustic rattan basket, which has a special compartment for holding bottles of vino and a section for storing away cheese and bread. Mmm. 

    Anthropologie ratan wine and bread basket, £68 

    BUY NOW

  • Reidel wine tumblers

    reidel-wine-tumblers-gift-guide

    Make sure quaffing back vino with pals is the joyful experience it always should be with this set of rainbow wine tumblers. Each one has a cheery pastel-hued rim. The perfect accessory for an informal dinner party or drinks with friends.

    Reidel set of four happy o wine tumblers at Harrods, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Brümate winesulator and wine tumblers

    winesulator-wine-gift-guide

    For anyone who wants to sneak their favourite bottle to the park or the beach, look no further than this insulated wine travel set that keeps vino at the right temperature for over 24 hours. It also includes two tumblers for easy glugging. 

    Brumate winesulator and wine tumblers, £57.99

    BUY NOW

  • Bottle Apostle vegan wine case

    bottle-apostle-vegan-wine-gift-guide

    Well-respected Crouch End wine bar and shop Bottle Apostle has curated this fabulous case of carefully-crafted wines that also happen to be vegan-friendly.

    Bottle Apostle the vegan wine case, £110 

    BUY NOW

  • Talking Tables wine board game

    talking-tables-wine-board-game-gift-guide

    Give the gift of a good time this Christmas, with this booze-based board game where players collect different grape varieties to win. Add in a few glasses of the real stuff for a fun-filled festive evening. 

    Talking Tables wine board game at John Lewis, £22

    BUY NOW

  • London Cru winemaker for a day

    london-cru-winemaker-gift-guide

    Treat your favourite wine-lover to a day of actually making the stuff at this behind the scenes look at London’s first urban winery. As well as a tour around the working winery, and a two-course meal, you’ll also be able to get stuck in and craft your own signature cuvée.

    London Cru winemaker for a day, £150

    BUY NOW

  • Soho Home marble wine cooler

    Soho-Home-marble-wine-cooler-gift-guide

    This marble-effect cooler will not only chill wine to perfection, but it’ll also make a fabulous addition to any Christmas table. 

    Soho Home red marble wine cooler, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Noble Rot magazine subscription

    nobel-rot-magazine-gift-guide

    Any serious vino drinker will appreciate a subscription to the much-respected drinks magazine, Nobel Rot. The quarterly editions are filled with pop-art illustrations, think pieces and articles by some of the most esteemed writers in the biz. 

    Noble Rot magazine subscription, £40 

    BUY NOW

  • Joanna Buchanan bee wine stopper

    wine-stopper-wine-gift-guide

    Part of a series of bejewelled bar accessories from eccentric designer Joanna Buchanan, this ornate, sparkling bumblebee-shaped wine stopper is sure to wow. 

    Joanna Buchannan bee wine stopper at Harrods, £65 

    BUY NOW

  • Quello sparkling wine

    quello-sparkling-wine-gift-guide

    Yes, good wine can also come from a can. Naturally fermented from trebbiano and pagadebit grapes grown in Italy, this gently sparkling, crispy, zesty white wine is perfect for any occasion, wherever you are. 

    Quello sparking wine gift pack at More Wine, £23.50 

    BUY NOW

  • Albourne Estate tour and wine tasting

    albourne-estate-tasting-wine-gift-guide

    The UK is now home to a small but growing set of exciting vineyards and Albourne Estate, nestled away in the South Downs, is one of the best of them. For an inventive Christmas present, gift a voucher to one of their vineyard tours and tasting to see their sustainably-grown, award-winning still and sparkling English wine up close. 

    Albourne Estate tour and wine tasting voucher, £22

    BUY NOW

  • Soiree glass in-bottle wine aerator

    oliver-bonas-glass-wine-aerator-gift-guide

    This wine aerator will add body to bordeaux and clout to cabernet sauvignon. Use the nifty piece of kit to breathe oxygen into wine glass by glass to bring out its full flavour and aroma.

    Soiree glass in-bottle wine aerator and stand at Oliver Bonas, £20 

    BUY NOW

  • Tillingham estate stay

    tillingham-winery-stay-gift-guide

    If you want to push the boat out this Christmas, treat someone special to a stay at Tillingham estate. Its organic, natural wines have featured on menus at some of the world’s best restaurants, including Noma. A stay in one of its modern minimalist rooms is the ultimate country retreat. 

    Tillingham estate stay, doubles from £165, B&B; five-course tasting menu £40. 

    BOOK NOW

  • Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson decanter

    Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson decanter-wine-gift-guide

    Decanters don’t come much classier than this elegant bottle-shaped beauty. Designed with the help of renowned wine expert Jancis Robinson, it will help remove sediment from mature wine and prevent it from oxygen exposure.

    Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson old wine decanter at Harrods, £130

    BUY NOW

  • Newcomer festive wine pack

    newcomer-festive-wine-gift-guie

    Bottle shop by day and chichi wine bar by night, Dalston Lane’s Newcomer specialises in Austrian varieties and is one of the best places in London to sample low-intervention, natural grapes. Its festive wine pack – a carefully curated trio of bottled from some of its most-trusted growers – is sure to be something special.  

    Newcomer festive wine pack, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Anthropologie waterfall carafe

    anthropologie-carafe-wine-gift-guide

    Crafted from cristilin and painted by hand, this beautifully hued carafe is almost as tasty as the wine that’s waiting to be poured inside it.  

    Anthropologie waterfall carafe, £58

    BUY NOW

  • WSET level one award in wines

    WSET-stylist-wine-gift-guide

    The Wine & Spirit Education Trust offer world-renowned courses teaching pupils the nitty-gritty of wine and spirits. While the higher levels are for super serious oenophiles who want to dedicate years to developing their tasting skills, the initial level one course is accessible for all wine lovers and is an extremely good grounding in wine knowledge and makes a thoughtful gift. 

    WSET level one award in wines, £140-£190 

    BUY NOW

  • Cork Dork by Bianca Bosker

    cork-dork-wine-gift-guide

    Get an insight into the cosseted world of elite sommeliers and underground tasting groups in this book, which sees journalist and amateur drinker Bianca Bosker ask: what’s the big deal about wine. This is a vivid, witty read – perfect for snuggling up with on those days in between Christmas and new year.

    Cork Dork: A Wine-Fuelled Journey Into The Art Of Sommeliers And The Science Of Taste by Bianca Bosker at Bookshop.org, £9.29.

    BUY NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty, other images courtesy of brands 