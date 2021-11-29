28 creative and special gifts for wine lovers this Christmas: from tasting cases to vineyard tours
Looking to buy a special present for the oenophile in your life? This gift guide for wine lovers has a wealth of ideas, from tasting books and decanters to beautiful wine glasses and specially-selected bundles of bottles.
Christmas is a time of merriment and excess. So, along with the copious amounts of food, decorations, spirits and chocolate, a bottle of wine (or two) won’t go a miss.
In fact, not only does a specially-picked bottle of something make for a truly thoughtful gift, it’s also the perfect Christmas present to ease a thirsty loved one’s transition from this topsy-turvy year into 2022.
Whether you’re shopping for a serious wine aficionado only willing to drink the best bottles or a home cellar hobbyist, Stylist’s Christmas gift guide for wine-lovers is packed with stunning suggestions. There are wine glasses and coolers for those who love a perfectly tablescaped dining experience, bundles of bottles from some of the country’s most respected wine bars and shops, and geeky wine gadgets and unmissable vineyard experiences for dedicated oenophiles.
Read on, for the very best wine-related presents available right now and, have a very merry Christmas.
Top Cuvée Christmas hamper
Dreamed up by Max Venning of Dalston’s Three Sheets and hospitality expert Brodie Meah, Top Cuvée became a lockdown saviour supplying exciting spirits and fine wine to cooped-up Londoners. The restaurant is up and running again, but Shop Cuvée – as it was renamed during lockdown – is still going strong and delivering nationwide. This Christmas goodie bag is perfect for natural wine lovers with a Top Cuvée’s house red, a limited edition mulled wine and sparkling wine for the big day. There’s also olives and Tony’s chocolate to soak it all up with.
The Vintage List crystal wine glasses with stars
Any wine lover wants to drink the delectable plonk they’ve spent hours picking out in style. So look no further than these exquisite hand-engraved glasses peppered with stars.
The Vintage List set of six crystal wine glasses with stars, £79
John Lewis & Partners Christmas wine glass charms
Perfect as a stocking filler or a Secret Santa pressie, these wine glass charms are a sweet festive party accessory. They’re also a decorative way to ensure nobody picks up the wrong drink – a very appealing quality in these Covid times.
Vagabond Wines aromatic wine selection
Want to impress your oenophile friend without breaking the bank? This trio of aromatic wines from award-winning wine bar chain Vagabond will get their attention for all the right reasons.
Mateo woven wine rack
Give the wine-lover in your life a place to display all their prized bottles with this woven wine rack that looks like an impressive artwork in its own right. The natural jute wall-hanger holds up to five bottles.
Moleskine wine journal
Any true vino fanatic will appreciate this notebook – one of Moleskine’s passion journals – letting them record tasting notes and details about all the drinks they quaff in style.
Peckham Cellars Club Del Vino wine subscription
What’s better than gifting bottles of wine? An ongoing subscription of bottles of wine, of course! Uncover a selection of unique vintages and terroirs with Peckham Cellar’s subscription service Club Del Vino, which does all the hard work of picking out interesting tipples for you. Members also get 10% off online and in-store, plus exclusive offers and special access to tastings and events.
Baggu wine tote bags
Wine labels have become more and more extravagant in recent years, and hot on their heels are the carrier bags. This set of three colourful, smiley-faced wine tote bags will make you feel happy even before any corks have been popped.
Harrods red wine ornament
Is anyone really a wine-lover if they don’t have a tiny wine bottle-shaped bauble displayed proudly on their Christmas tree to prove it? This cute little ornament is finished with sparkling gold-tone details and can be brought out Christmas after Christmas.
London Wine Academy women in wine case
As with, well, almost everything, the wine industry can be a male-dominated sphere. So, to pay tribute to the industry’s brilliant and often overlooked female wine-makers, the London Wine Adacemny has curated this brilliant bundle of bottles with talented women behind the labels. The case features some excellent wine from France, Spain, Italy and Greece.
Anthropologie ratan wine and bread basket
Start dreaming of sunny summer picnics with this rustic rattan basket, which has a special compartment for holding bottles of vino and a section for storing away cheese and bread. Mmm.
Reidel wine tumblers
Make sure quaffing back vino with pals is the joyful experience it always should be with this set of rainbow wine tumblers. Each one has a cheery pastel-hued rim. The perfect accessory for an informal dinner party or drinks with friends.
Brümate winesulator and wine tumblers
For anyone who wants to sneak their favourite bottle to the park or the beach, look no further than this insulated wine travel set that keeps vino at the right temperature for over 24 hours. It also includes two tumblers for easy glugging.
Bottle Apostle vegan wine case
Well-respected Crouch End wine bar and shop Bottle Apostle has curated this fabulous case of carefully-crafted wines that also happen to be vegan-friendly.
Talking Tables wine board game
Give the gift of a good time this Christmas, with this booze-based board game where players collect different grape varieties to win. Add in a few glasses of the real stuff for a fun-filled festive evening.
London Cru winemaker for a day
Treat your favourite wine-lover to a day of actually making the stuff at this behind the scenes look at London’s first urban winery. As well as a tour around the working winery, and a two-course meal, you’ll also be able to get stuck in and craft your own signature cuvée.
Soho Home marble wine cooler
This marble-effect cooler will not only chill wine to perfection, but it’ll also make a fabulous addition to any Christmas table.
Noble Rot magazine subscription
Any serious vino drinker will appreciate a subscription to the much-respected drinks magazine, Nobel Rot. The quarterly editions are filled with pop-art illustrations, think pieces and articles by some of the most esteemed writers in the biz.
Joanna Buchanan bee wine stopper
Part of a series of bejewelled bar accessories from eccentric designer Joanna Buchanan, this ornate, sparkling bumblebee-shaped wine stopper is sure to wow.
Quello sparkling wine
Yes, good wine can also come from a can. Naturally fermented from trebbiano and pagadebit grapes grown in Italy, this gently sparkling, crispy, zesty white wine is perfect for any occasion, wherever you are.
Albourne Estate tour and wine tasting
The UK is now home to a small but growing set of exciting vineyards and Albourne Estate, nestled away in the South Downs, is one of the best of them. For an inventive Christmas present, gift a voucher to one of their vineyard tours and tasting to see their sustainably-grown, award-winning still and sparkling English wine up close.
Soiree glass in-bottle wine aerator
This wine aerator will add body to bordeaux and clout to cabernet sauvignon. Use the nifty piece of kit to breathe oxygen into wine glass by glass to bring out its full flavour and aroma.
Soiree glass in-bottle wine aerator and stand at Oliver Bonas, £20
Tillingham estate stay
If you want to push the boat out this Christmas, treat someone special to a stay at Tillingham estate. Its organic, natural wines have featured on menus at some of the world’s best restaurants, including Noma. A stay in one of its modern minimalist rooms is the ultimate country retreat.
Tillingham estate stay, doubles from £165, B&B; five-course tasting menu £40.
Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson decanter
Decanters don’t come much classier than this elegant bottle-shaped beauty. Designed with the help of renowned wine expert Jancis Robinson, it will help remove sediment from mature wine and prevent it from oxygen exposure.
Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson old wine decanter at Harrods, £130
Newcomer festive wine pack
Bottle shop by day and chichi wine bar by night, Dalston Lane’s Newcomer specialises in Austrian varieties and is one of the best places in London to sample low-intervention, natural grapes. Its festive wine pack – a carefully curated trio of bottled from some of its most-trusted growers – is sure to be something special.
Anthropologie waterfall carafe
Crafted from cristilin and painted by hand, this beautifully hued carafe is almost as tasty as the wine that’s waiting to be poured inside it.
WSET level one award in wines
The Wine & Spirit Education Trust offer world-renowned courses teaching pupils the nitty-gritty of wine and spirits. While the higher levels are for super serious oenophiles who want to dedicate years to developing their tasting skills, the initial level one course is accessible for all wine lovers and is an extremely good grounding in wine knowledge and makes a thoughtful gift.
Cork Dork by Bianca Bosker
Get an insight into the cosseted world of elite sommeliers and underground tasting groups in this book, which sees journalist and amateur drinker Bianca Bosker ask: what’s the big deal about wine. This is a vivid, witty read – perfect for snuggling up with on those days in between Christmas and new year.
Cork Dork: A Wine-Fuelled Journey Into The Art Of Sommeliers And The Science Of Taste by Bianca Bosker at Bookshop.org, £9.29.
Images: Getty, other images courtesy of brands