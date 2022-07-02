5 of the best wines for the summer season 2022, according to wine expert
The ultimate guide to al-fresco drinking.
As we head towards another heatwave, our minds inevitably turn not just to what we’ll be wearing in the sun, but what we’ll be drinking.
Whether you’re a connoisseur or have a anything-so-long-as-it’s-cold kind of approach to wine, fear not. With a little bit of know-how, you can transform your sipping experience.
Read on, and get ready for your al-fresco drinking (and dining) game to go through the roof.
The best wines for summer 2022
Don’t shy away from red
While it may stir up connotations of long cosy nights, there’s no need to deny yourself a nice glass of red in summer.
“If red is your preference, have red,” says Rob Malin, wine connoisseur and founder of When in Rome.
“Typically, they have warmer tones and so are great for cooler temperatures. Many are also served at room temperature (or slightly below), but there are reds out there that taste better when slightly chilled.”
As per Malin’s advice, opt for a lighter bodied red, such as a Merlot Verona or Pinotage.
Choose wine-based cocktails for easy drinking
Not every occasion requires a specially-picked bottle, but you can easily transform the ones lurking in the back of your cupboards into a delicious drink.
“If you happen to have a bottle of something cheap in your cupboard, why not mix with lemonade and fruit to create a Vino Estivo Spagnolo,” advises Malin.
What you’ll need:
- 750ml (1 bottle) of red wine
- Lots of Ice
- Lemonade (enough to top up your pitcher)
- Orange slices
- Lemon slices
Directions:
- Grab a large pitcher and pop in your ice and red wine of choice
- Top up the pitcher with lemonade, pop your orange and lemon slices in, and give it a swirl (not too much or you’ll lose on the carbonation).
- Pour into glasses with a few ice cubes and enjoy!
Go low or no alcohol
Depending on your needs, there are a plethora of low ABV wines and tasty alcohol-free options.
Binary Botantical offers just 0.5% ABV and is vegan, as well as sugar and gluten free. If you’re into fizz, try Wild Idol’s premium sparkling offering.
“The heat, combined with the effects of alcohol can lead to dehydration and heat related issues, staying hydrated is super important. Opting for wines with lower alcohol content can help avoid this,” Malin explains.
Pair your pinot with fresh seafood
Fresh and thirst-quenching, there’s a reason why a large glass of pinot is the to-go pub order for so many of us. But it’s also the perfect serve at your next dinner party.
“A pinot grigio, with its light, crisp profile, would work wonders with a seafood dish,” Malin says. “The citrusy notes act as a perfect accompaniment to seafood and chicken.”
PSA: beer isn’t the only thing that goes with burgers
“When grilling up a storm on the barbie and burgers are on the menu, a red wine is certainly a preferred option,” adds Malin. “A Barbera DOC Piemonte would work well in this instance, with its notes black and sour cherry.”
However, if you’re conscious about your meat consumption and have opted for a veggie or perhaps mushroom burger, he recommends something more delicate and slightly peppery, like a Nero d’Avola.
Images: Getty