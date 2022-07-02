As we head towards another heatwave, our minds inevitably turn not just to what we’ll be wearing in the sun, but what we’ll be drinking.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or have a anything-so-long-as-it’s-cold kind of approach to wine, fear not. With a little bit of know-how, you can transform your sipping experience.

Read on, and get ready for your al-fresco drinking (and dining) game to go through the roof.