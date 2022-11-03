But just because some of us may be denied the chance to enjoy a Bounty this Christmas, it doesn’t mean the chocolate will be gone for good.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s head of Celebrations festive cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away… Bounty. Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

If one thing’s for sure, it’s time for Bounty lovers to speak up in support of their favourite treat – before it’s too late.