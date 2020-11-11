9 indulgent chocolate orange treats to enjoy over the festive season

If you hadn’t already noticed, chocolate orange is having a moment. Long gone are the days when flavours such as mint choc chip or sea salted caramel dominated our afternoon cravings; as the evenings get darker and Christmas approaches, we’re on the lookout for all the chocolate orange flavoured treats we can get our hands-on. What started with the beloved Terry’s Chocolate Orange (a firm favourite among the Stylist team) back in 1932 has evolved into a trend which is taking over the food industry in 2020.

These days, there are few products which don’t have some sort of chocolate orange spin-off, and they’re flying off the shelves in their droves; Cadbury’s Orange Twirl, which first went on sale as a limited edition release in September 2019, was so popular that the brand held a presale event when they returned to the shops again in August this year. And chocolate bars aren’t the only products getting a chocolate orange inspired twist in 2020, either.

You can now get everything from chocolate orange coffee to chocolate orange gin – and as the festive period approaches and more seasonal treats are announced, it’s likely we’ll see plenty more chocolate orange-inspired products hit the shelves. With all of this in mind, we thought we’d take a look at some of the most exciting chocolate orange treats on the market for Christmas 2020, to give you some extra foodie inspiration for this year’s festive period.

Whittard Orange Flavour Hot Chocolate Chocolate Orange Treats: Whittard. What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with a mug of hot chocolate? Whittard’s orange flavoured twist on this classic treat is the perfect way to kick off the festive season. Shop Orange Flavour Hot Chocolate at Whittard, £8 BUY NOW

Tiptree Chocolate Orange Spread Chocolate Orange Treats: Tiptree. The versatile nature of this chocolate orange spread from Tiptree makes it a must-buy for fans of the flavour combo. Spread it on pancakes, stir it into porridge or bake it into a cake – the possibilities are endless. Shop Chocolate Orange Spread at Tiptree, £2.99 BUY NOW

Cartwright & Butler Dark Chocolate Orange Biscuits Chocolate Orange Treats: Cartwright & Butler. Make your afternoon snack extra festive with these ultra-thick dark chocolate orange biscuits from Cartwright & Butler. The decorative tin also makes these biscuits the ideal gift for a chocolate orange lover. Shop Dark Chocolate Orange Biscuits by Cartwright & Butler at Selfridges, £11.99 BUY NOW

That Boutique-y Gin Company Chocolate Orange Gin Chocolate Orange Treats: That Boutique-y Gin Company. If you’re on the lookout for a gin with a difference, look no further than this chocolate orange-flavoured spirit from That Boutique-y Gin Company. Made with cocoa nibs and orange peel alongside a mix of classic gin botanicals, what’s not to love? Shop Chocolate Orange Gin at That Boutique-y Gin Company, £29.95 BUY NOW

