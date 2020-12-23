With these criteria in mind, then, I’ve ranked the UK’s best chocolate selection boxes, to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

10) Ferrero Rocher Collection

Believe me when I say that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a Ferrero Rocher Collection (as in, yeah, the one with the white and dark chocolate version) – quite the opposite, in fact. It’s luxe, it’s elegant, and it’s worthy of a place at an ambassador’s banquet any day of the week.

In a non-ambassadorial-setting, though? Aka plonked on your sofa in front of the TV? Well, these little spheres of nutty deliciousness come up short.

The gold wrappings require you to look away from the screen and show them all the due reverence they deserve; the rich flavours are far too intense to eat more than six or seven chocolates, at a push (this writer made it to 11, but she’s a seasoned professional). Plus, the crunch of the wafer and hazelnut combined makes this far too noisy a treat to enjoy during your annual screening of Home Alone.