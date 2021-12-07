Christmas baking kits from Honeywell Biscuit Co and Treehouse Bakery

Christmas baking: 9 delectable DIY baking kits for some fuss-free festive fun

Posted by for Food and Drink

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

On the hunt for something fun to do this Christmas, or looking for the perfect gift for your baking-obsessed friend? These DIY Christmas baking kits could be the answer you’re looking for.

Baking is enjoyable at any time of year, but there’s something about the Christmas season that makes the idea of spending time in the kitchen creating home-baked treats even more special.

Not only is baking a brilliant way to spend time with friends and family (especially when paired with a glass of mulled wine), but it’s also a great way to get creative and create some tasty DIY gifts if you don’t fancy spending hours picking out presents for your loved ones.

The only problem – especially if you’re not a regular baker – is finding all the ingredients you need to get started. But that’s where the concept of a baking kit comes in.

You may also like

The best foodie gifts for Christmas 2021, from mince pies to gin-soaked gummies

Containing the pre-weighed dry ingredients and instructions you need to create a range of baked goods, DIY baking kits are a great way to take the fuss out of baking. They’re also a brilliant gift for people who love baking – pair a baking kit with a personalised apron or some baking equipment and you’ve got your present sorted.

While baking kits are available all year round, there are plenty of brilliant festive-themed kits available to get you in the Christmas spirit. Below, we’ve picked out some of our favourites. 

  • Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Tree Tear Bread Baking Kit

    Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Tree Tear Bread Baking Kit
    Christmas baking kits: Honeywell Biscuit Co.

    For those who prefer their baked goods on the savoury side, this dough ball bread baking kit from Honeywell Biscuit Co is a great option.

    It comes with everything you need to create a Christmas tree-shaped tear and share bread platter – just add your choice of cheese, butter and a little bit of olive oil. The kit is also vegan friendly if you fancy adding some plant-based cheese and butter instead.

    Not only will the final result wow your friends and family, but the step-by-step recipe card (which can be kept and used time and time again) makes the baking process really easy to follow.  

    Shop Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Tree Tear Bread Baking Kit at Not On The High Street, £18

    BUY NOW

  • Treehouse Bakery Festive Fruit and Almond Wreath Centrepiece Kit

    Treehouse Bakery Festive Fruit and Almond Wreath Centrepiece Kit
    Christmas baking kits: Treehouse Bakery.

    Show off in front of your friends and family with the help of this festive fruit and almond wreath centrepiece kit from Treehouse Bakery.

    Essentially a giant cinnamon roll turned into a Christmas wreath, the kit comes with all the wet and dry ingredients you’ll need to make the final product – all you’ll need to add is the baking equipment to put it together.

    It also happens to be completely vegan, so everyone can tuck in and enjoy. 

    Shop Festive Fruit and Almond Wreath Centrepiece Kit at Treehouse Bakery, £20 

    BUY NOW

  • The Very Happy Belly Co. Rocky Road Christmas Puds Baking Kit

    The Very Happy Belly Co. Rocky Road Christmas Puds Baking Kit
    Christmas baking kits: The Very Happy Belly Co.

    Packed full of festive flavours, these Christmas pudding-shaped rocky road treats are perfect for enjoying with a cup of tea on Christmas day.

    Not only does the kit come with all the dry ingredients you need to get started, but The Very Happy Belly Co. offers the option to order some of the fresh ingredients you’ll need, too.

    Shop The Very Happy Belly Co. Rocky Road Christmas Puds Baking Kit at Not On The High Street, £16.95 

    BUY NOW

  • Biscuiteers DIY Gingerbread House

    Biscuiteers DIY Gingerbread House
    Christmas baking kits: Biscuiteers.

    If you don’t fancy getting your hands dirty, this DIY gingerbread kit from Biscuiteers could be just what you’re looking for. It comes with the pieces to put the gingerbread house together, so all you have to do is have fun decorating the outside.

    There’s still plenty of opportunity to show off your skills, however – the kit comes with royal icing sugar, piping bags and an assortment of decorations, so you can create a truly spectacular centrepiece for your Christmas day table. 

    Shop DIY Gingerbread House at Biscuiteers, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Craft & Crumb Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit

    Craft & Crumb Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit
    Christmas baking kits: Craft & Crumb.

    This adorable gingerbread wreath kit from Craft & Crumb may be aimed at children, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t have a go, too!

    The kit includes most of the things you need to make the wreath and biscuits that go on top (including a template and range of cutters) – all you need to add is some butter and honey. 

    Shop Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit at Craft & Crumb, £19.99 

    BUY NOW

  • Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Macaron Kit

    Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Macaron Kit
    Christmas baking kits: Honeywell Biscuit Co.

    Macarons are notoriously difficult to bake, so make things a little easier with the help of this adorable Christmas pudding themed kit from Honeywell Biscuit Co.

    While they can’t guarantee your macarons will come out perfect first time, the kit comes with everything you need to give it a good shot, including the macaron template and holly sprinkles for the festive finish.

    Shop Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Macaron Kit at Not On The High Street, £19 

    BUY NOW

  • Cupcake Jemma Christmas Cupcake Baking Kit

    Cupcake Jemma Christmas Cupcake Baking Kit
    Christmas baking kits: Cupcake Jemma.

    This adorable kit from Cupcake Jemma will help you make 12 truly eye-catching Christmas pudding-themed chocolate cupcakes with brandy (or orange juice) buttercream.

    Not only would they look great as a Christmas centrepiece, but they’re also a tasty dessert option for people who aren’t big fans of Christmas pudding.

    Shop Christmas Cupcake Baking Kit at Cupcake Jemma, £17.95

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main Image: Honeywell Biscuit Co/Treehouse Bakery & Georgie Glass

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.