All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
On the hunt for something fun to do this Christmas, or looking for the perfect gift for your baking-obsessed friend? These DIY Christmas baking kits could be the answer you’re looking for.
Baking is enjoyable at any time of year, but there’s something about the Christmas season that makes the idea of spending time in the kitchen creating home-baked treats even more special.
Not only is baking a brilliant way to spend time with friends and family (especially when paired with a glass of mulled wine), but it’s also a great way to get creative and create some tasty DIY gifts if you don’t fancy spending hours picking out presents for your loved ones.
The only problem – especially if you’re not a regular baker – is finding all the ingredients you need to get started. But that’s where the concept of a baking kit comes in.
Containing the pre-weighed dry ingredients and instructions you need to create a range of baked goods, DIY baking kits are a great way to take the fuss out of baking. They’re also a brilliant gift for people who love baking – pair a baking kit with a personalised apron or some baking equipment and you’ve got your present sorted.
While baking kits are available all year round, there are plenty of brilliant festive-themed kits available to get you in the Christmas spirit. Below, we’ve picked out some of our favourites.
The Original Cake Pop Company Christmas Cake Pop Baking Kit
Everyone loves a cake pop, and this festive baking kit from The Original Cake Pop Company makes baking your own Christmas-themed cake pops as easy as can be.
As well as supplying all the ingredients you need to make the pops – including the icing and candy melts you’ll need to stick everything together – the kit also comes with colour illustrated, step-by-step instructions, so you won’t get lost along the way.
Shop The Original Cake Pop Company Christmas Cake Pop Baking Kit at Not On The High Street, £19.99
Mix & Rise Apple & Cinnamon Spiced Fudge Muffin Plant-Based Baking Kit
Mix & Rise is known for creating tasty plant-based baking kits, and this Christmas-themed apple and cinnamon spiced fudge muffin kit is no exception.
Everything you need to make the muffins (including the all-important cinnamon spiced fudge) comes wrapped in home-compostable biodegradable packaging, so you won’t have to worry about creating lots of waste, either. What’s not to love?
Shop Apple & Cinnamon Spiced Fudge Muffin Plant-Based Baking Kit at Mix & Rise, £14.99
Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Tree Tear Bread Baking Kit
For those who prefer their baked goods on the savoury side, this dough ball bread baking kit from Honeywell Biscuit Co is a great option.
It comes with everything you need to create a Christmas tree-shaped tear and share bread platter – just add your choice of cheese, butter and a little bit of olive oil. The kit is also vegan friendly if you fancy adding some plant-based cheese and butter instead.
Not only will the final result wow your friends and family, but the step-by-step recipe card (which can be kept and used time and time again) makes the baking process really easy to follow.
Shop Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Tree Tear Bread Baking Kit at Not On The High Street, £18
Treehouse Bakery Festive Fruit and Almond Wreath Centrepiece Kit
Show off in front of your friends and family with the help of this festive fruit and almond wreath centrepiece kit from Treehouse Bakery.
Essentially a giant cinnamon roll turned into a Christmas wreath, the kit comes with all the wet and dry ingredients you’ll need to make the final product – all you’ll need to add is the baking equipment to put it together.
It also happens to be completely vegan, so everyone can tuck in and enjoy.
Shop Festive Fruit and Almond Wreath Centrepiece Kit at Treehouse Bakery, £20
The Very Happy Belly Co. Rocky Road Christmas Puds Baking Kit
Packed full of festive flavours, these Christmas pudding-shaped rocky road treats are perfect for enjoying with a cup of tea on Christmas day.
Not only does the kit come with all the dry ingredients you need to get started, but The Very Happy Belly Co. offers the option to order some of the fresh ingredients you’ll need, too.
Shop The Very Happy Belly Co. Rocky Road Christmas Puds Baking Kit at Not On The High Street, £16.95
Biscuiteers DIY Gingerbread House
If you don’t fancy getting your hands dirty, this DIY gingerbread kit from Biscuiteers could be just what you’re looking for. It comes with the pieces to put the gingerbread house together, so all you have to do is have fun decorating the outside.
There’s still plenty of opportunity to show off your skills, however – the kit comes with royal icing sugar, piping bags and an assortment of decorations, so you can create a truly spectacular centrepiece for your Christmas day table.
Craft & Crumb Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit
This adorable gingerbread wreath kit from Craft & Crumb may be aimed at children, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t have a go, too!
The kit includes most of the things you need to make the wreath and biscuits that go on top (including a template and range of cutters) – all you need to add is some butter and honey.
Shop Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit at Craft & Crumb, £19.99
Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Macaron Kit
Macarons are notoriously difficult to bake, so make things a little easier with the help of this adorable Christmas pudding themed kit from Honeywell Biscuit Co.
While they can’t guarantee your macarons will come out perfect first time, the kit comes with everything you need to give it a good shot, including the macaron template and holly sprinkles for the festive finish.
Shop Honeywell Biscuit Co Christmas Macaron Kit at Not On The High Street, £19
Cupcake Jemma Christmas Cupcake Baking Kit
This adorable kit from Cupcake Jemma will help you make 12 truly eye-catching Christmas pudding-themed chocolate cupcakes with brandy (or orange juice) buttercream.
Not only would they look great as a Christmas centrepiece, but they’re also a tasty dessert option for people who aren’t big fans of Christmas pudding.
Main Image: Honeywell Biscuit Co/Treehouse Bakery & Georgie Glass
Images: courtesy of brands
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.