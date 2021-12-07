Baking is enjoyable at any time of year, but there’s something about the Christmas season that makes the idea of spending time in the kitchen creating home-baked treats even more special.

Not only is baking a brilliant way to spend time with friends and family (especially when paired with a glass of mulled wine), but it’s also a great way to get creative and create some tasty DIY gifts if you don’t fancy spending hours picking out presents for your loved ones.