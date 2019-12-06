My mum’s annual Boxing Day buffet is more iconic than the Greggs festive bake, M&S party food collection and Pret Christmas menu all together on one big silver platter. Christmas would not be the same without her cursing at hot finger food and shooing us out of the kitchen while wearing her Santa hat and an agitated frown.

Her spread is a 70s-inspired beige-fest, featuring some classic options that I’m sure we all recognise from buffets around the UK:

Vol-au-vents filled with a thick, grey mush claiming to be mushrooms. Turkey sandwiches, each lubricated with half a tub of butter. The Sara Lee chocolate gateau that’s taken about 36 hours to defrost. Pickled onions and cubes of cheddar speared with cocktail sticks. And one bottle of Shloer, just to add a touch of sophistication to the occasion.