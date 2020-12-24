15 Christmas cocktail recipes with 3 ingredients or fewer
Treat yourself to a festive cocktail with this selection of easy-to-make recipes, perfect for celebrating Christmas and New Year.
One of the best bits of the festive season has to be the opportunity to treat yourself to all the different foods and drinks you want.
From fancy cheeses to endless plates of pigs in blankets, Christmas is a time for indulgence. And that includes our alcoholic drinks, too.
While we’re big fans of a traditional G&T, there’s something extra festive about getting creative and mixing your own at-home cocktails.
The only problem? We don’t all have a drinks trolley stocked with endless ingredients – and that’s where this list of recipes which require three or fewer ingredients comes in.
Even though these recipes have been designed with specific spirits in mind, feel free to mix and match with whatever you have in the cupboard to create your own flavours.
And if you prefer to keep your drinks non-alcoholic, simply skip out on the alcohol and substitute for a flavoured cordial or tonic (for example, switch sparkling wine or prosecco for tonic or soda water). Enjoy!
St-Germain Spritz
Fresh and packed with flavour, the St-Germain Spritz makes the perfect festive apéritif.
Ingredients:
- 40ml St-Germain
- 60ml sparkling wine (champagne or prosecco)
- 60ml sparkling water
Mix the ingredients above over ice in a Collins glass. If you fancy, garnish with a lemon or orange twist and serve.
Christmas Sparkle
This colourful cocktail from The Ice Co is the perfect drink for your pre-dinner toast.
Ingredients:
- A handful of premium ice
- 25ml pomegranate juice
- Champagne (to top up)
Chill the glass with a handful of ice. Next, pour in the pomegranate juice and top up with champagne. Garnish with pomegranate seeds for an extra touch!
Mulled Coffee
This non-alcoholic cocktail is the perfect way to spice up your morning coffee.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole milk for milky coffee/ 2 cups water for black coffee
- Little’s Ethiopian Premium Coffee
- Two teaspoons mixed all-spice
To start, grab a pan and heat the milk or water and the spices until steamy. Then, remove from the heat and cover for 10 minutes (this will help the flavour to infuse). Next, grab yourself two mugs, add a spoonful of coffee to each and fill halfway with hot water. To finish, pour in the spiced milk/water and enjoy!
Gingerbread Perfect Serve
Enjoy an alcoholic twist on a festive classic with this gingerbread inspired tipple.
Ingredients:
- Pickering’s Gingerbread Gin
- Fever-Tree’s Spicy Clementine Ginger Ale (or Clementine Tonic)
Combine Pickering’s Gingerbread Gin with Fever-Tree’s Spicy Clementine Ginger Ale (or Clementine Tonic) and ice. Garnish with pieces of candied ginger and a slice of orange threaded onto a cocktail stick.
Festive Martini
With the added twist of rosé vermouth, this festive twist on a cocktail classic is always a good idea.
Ingredients:
- 60ml Foxhole Gin
- 15ml Rosé Vermouth
- Lemon Zest
Grab your glass (a martini glass is best if you’ve got one) and stir the gin and vermouth with ice. Strain into the glass and garnish with lemon.
Earl Grey Iced Tea
If you fancy mixing something non-alcoholic, this recipe from The Cocktail Delivery Company ticks all the boxes.
Ingredients:
- 25ml lemon juice (save a slice for garnishing)
- 25ml simple syrup (to make your own, simply mix equal parts sugar and water)
- 100ml earl grey tea
To make your own, simply pour all the ingredients into a lo-ball glass (or any fancy glass of your choice) and stir! Add a lemon slice as a garnish.
Douglas Fir
This unique cocktail using gin from Australian distillery Four Pillars is easy to make and even easier to drink.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Bloody Shiraz Gin
- 25ml fresh orange juice
- Sparkling wine
Add gin and orange juice to a wine glass over ice, then top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a wheel of orange and a sprig of rosemary to finish.
Spiced Apple Chai
This warming cocktail made with refreshing cordial is the perfect accompaniment to a Christmas day walk.
Ingredients:
- 50ml spiced rum
- 150ml oat milk
- 15ml Bottlegreen Apple & Plum Cordial
This one’s ridiculously easy – simply stick all the ingredients in a pan, warm them over a stove and serve in a heatproof glass.
Whisky Ginger
If you’re a big whisky fan, you’ll love this simple combination from mixer brand Fever-Tree.
Ingredients:
- 3 parts Fever-Tree Ginger Ale
- 1 part whiskey
- Plenty of ice
Fill a highball glass full of ice cubes, pour in the measured whisky and then slowly pour in the Fever-Tree Ginger Ale. To finish, give it a gentle stir and then garnish with a fresh slice of orange if you fancy.
Think Pink
This cocktail from non-alcoholic spirit brand FLUÈRE makes for the ultimate refreshing drink.
Ingredients:
- 45ml FLUÈRE Raspberry
- 90ml Fentimans Rose Lemonade
- Slice of orange
Fill a large glass with ice and add Fentimans Rose Lemonade and FLUÈRE Raspberry. Stir gently and garnish with a slice of orange.
Winter Spiced Champagne
This recipe from The Cocktail Guy requires a little bit of prep, but if you’re willing to put in the effort, it’ll definitely be worth your while.
Ingredients:
- 25ml mince pie cognac (150g mincemeat and 200ml of brandy)
- Champagne, to top
In a sealable container, combine 150g of mincemeat and 200ml of brandy. Seal and give it a good shake before leaving it to infuse until the next day (give it a shake every so often – when you think of it!) The following day, pass the mixture through a strainer (to remove the mincemeat bits) and pour into a glass. Top with champagne and enjoy!
Fancy Peach Bellini
This light and fruity drink is seriously refreshing – perfect for when you need a break from all the stodgy food.
Ingredients:
- 7.5 cl Prosecco DOC
- 2.5 cl Crème de Pêche
- Fresh nectarine slices
Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the sliced nectarine, before pouring the peach liqueur into the glass and mixing well. Pour the prosecco over the top and stir gently to avoid losing the bubbles. Garnish with a few basil leaves for a twist on a classic.
Gin-gle Bells
This refreshing gin cocktail is packed with festive flavour (and it looks pretty, too!)
Ingredients:
- 50ml of Haysmith’s spiced apple and ginger gin
- 25ml lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons of sugar
To begin, add gin, lemon juice and sugar to a shaker with cubed ice and shake until the outside of the cocktail shaker turns cold. Serve by straining over fresh crushed ice in a rocks glass.
The Night Before Christmas
Mixing this Christmas Eve-inspired recipe is the perfect way to kick off your festivities.
Ingredients:
- 60ml The Sexton
- 10ml rhubarb syrup
- Few dashes of angostura bitters
Simply pour all the ingredients over ice and garnish with rhubarb if you fancy.
Pickle Vodka Tonic
If you fancy trying something a little different, this pickle-flavoured vodka tonic could be right up your street – the pickle juice makes for a surprisingly crisp flavour!
Ingredients:
- 50ml Dima’s Vodka
- 15ml pickle juice
- Top with tonic
Combine all the ingredients in a glass with some dill and pickle to garnish.
