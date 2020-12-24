One of the best bits of the festive season has to be the opportunity to treat yourself to all the different foods and drinks you want.

From fancy cheeses to endless plates of pigs in blankets, Christmas is a time for indulgence. And that includes our alcoholic drinks, too.

While we’re big fans of a traditional G&T, there’s something extra festive about getting creative and mixing your own at-home cocktails.

The only problem? We don’t all have a drinks trolley stocked with endless ingredients – and that’s where this list of recipes which require three or fewer ingredients comes in.