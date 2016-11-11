Gin-filled baubles are here to save your Christmas
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
We barely need remind you of the many and varied ways in which this year has taken a turn for the worse.
Throw in the fact that John Lewis has allegedly bumped off Santa Claus (we said allegedly) and you have a recipe for a pretty miserable Christmas indeed.
Thank goodness, then, for gin-filled baubles – which are 100% a real thing. Gin. Baubles. We’ll just let that sink in.
Read more: The amazing health benefits of gin, revealed
Pickering’s, one of Edinburgh’s most famous craft distilleries, has designed a range of pretty glass decorations – each of which is filled with 50ml of Pickering’s Gin.
Speaking to The Scotsman about the boozy baubles, Marcus Pickering, the co-founder of the company, explained that they’d started out as a “bit of fun for a Christmas fair”.
But, unsurprisingly, customers went “absolutely wild for them”, and the brand ended up selling hundreds of the things in just a few minutes.
It’s understandable, then, that they are now releasing them in stages so that they can meet demand.
Each gift pack, which features six baubles in different colours, costs £30 – which is well worth the joy of having a boozy treat hidden next to all your chocolate decorations, we say.
If you’re desperate to get one (or 20) boxes of your own, however, you’ve still got to move quickly.
Read more: 14 signs that gin is your one true love
The next batch of baubles will be released to the Ginfriends mailing list in very early December, and is set to sell out quicker than the last.
Pickering’s have recommended signing up to the list on their website if you want to be first in the queue.
What a ginspiring idea, eh? Time to go have ourselves a very merry little Christmas indeed…