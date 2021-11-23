Restaurant kits: DIY meals from your favourite restaurants to try this Christmas
Dreading the idea of cooking this Christmas? We’ve got you covered with these DIY Christmas meal kits from some of the best restaurants and chefs.
Christmas is a time that many of us are excited about – except if you’re the person tasked with cooking this year.
While everyone is viciously opening presents, getting pissed on prosecco and awkwardly dancing to Wham’s Last Christmas, some of us are stuck in the kitchen, knee-deep in turkey grease and stuffing – and we’re fed up with it.
In a bid to make the festive season a little easier, some of London’s best restaurants are offering ready-made meal kits, making this the perfect gift for the person who is due to cook Christmas dinner.
All you have to do is pop them in the oven, sit back, relax and enjoy – and these 15 meal kits are the best of the best that are worth adding to your list.
Côte at-home Christmas dinner box
When you think of luxury dining a dinner box doesn’t usually come to mind, but Côte’s at-home Christmas dinner box is just that – you and your guests will be able to feast on a decadent meal that can be prepared in just under 30 minutes.
The meal kit created by Côte’s executive chef includes an expertly prepared turkey roulade with chestnut and cranberry stuffing, sourced from Côte’s in-house butchery and served with seasonal sides.
Alternatively, you can choose a luxury vegetarian feast, featuring mushroom tarts made with portobello, oyster, shiitake and black trompette mushrooms, served alongside a mushroom sauce and a selection of mouth-watering accompaniments.
Buy Côte at home’s turkey box, from £84.99 and the vegetarian box, from £49.95
Parsons seafood soiree
Seafood lovers are sure to appreciate this festive meal kit from wine connoisseurs Parsons. The kit is designed for a festive fish supper with the finest sustainable British produce, including a sea trout en croute with lobster bisque and avruga sauce.
Hoppers Sri Lankan celebration
This meal-kit is a celebration of Sri Lankan cuisine, centred around a warming lamb shank curry with roti, plus some of Hoppers’ most popular starters, sides and a dessert.
The Cinnamon Club at home kit
The Cinnamon Club is spicing up the festive celebrations with a five-course Christmas day meal.
Enjoy a selection of canapés including pithod – chickpea gnocchi with tomato chutney – and Bengali beetroot cake with kasundi ketchup, before sitting down for your festive meal which kicks off with a starter of bhel papdi chaat and a middle course of madras shrimp pepper fry with curry leaf and black pepper.
The main event is a tender lamb rogan josh – a Cinnamon Club classic - Kashmiri-style slow braised shank served with all the trimmings including biryani rice, burhani raita with chilli and garlic, and 24-hour simmered signature black lentils.
Finish up with a garam masala sticky toffee pudding and warming nutmeg custard, made with home-soaked mincemeat and Vivek’s special garam masala blend.
Buy The Cinnamon Club at home kit, £130 for two people to share
Haar: Dean’s deluxe Christmas feast
Christmas indulgence has never been so easy with Dean’s deluxe Christmas feast from Haar.
The delicious meal features classic festive offerings we all know and love, including Dean’s signature lobster with mirin butter, 32 day aged Wagyu sirloin and some truly decadent Exmoor caviar.
For the ultimate indulgence, remember to add a bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne.
Farmison & Co Christmas turkey dinner box for 2
This classic meal kit is perfect for two and includes a dense and juicy Christmas turkey breast packed with crushed chestnut, plumped apricot, and winter sage stuffing.
The kit also comes with two artisan-made carved angel Christmas puddings alongside indulgent brandy butter.
Stein's at home: the festive celebration menu
Rick Stein fans will love this festive celebration menu. The four-course box includes the highest quality Cornish and British seafood and Stein’s classic recipes, including tuna guacamole, brill with truffle butter and mashed potato, spiced custard tart with Cornish clotted cream and more.
Dirty Bones holiday kit: vegetarian for 2
Dirty Bones is known for its comfort food, and this time it’s created the perfect offering for veggies this Christmas.
Tuck into their truffled mac daddy made with beyond meat vegan patties, *truffles cheese sauce and lashings of tater tots with crispy brussels on the side. This kit also contains Dirty Bones’ exclusive lager and a pouch of rum baby rum cocktail for two.
10 Greek Street beef banquet
Deli-style restaurant 10 Greek Street has crafted a delicious festive banquet for Christmas Day, centred around a roast beef main with potato terrine and British vegetable sides.
Indulge in butternut squash, dill-cured salmon, spiced ginger cake and more.
Rogan Joshi Christmas rogan roast for 4
Variety is the spice of life and at the heart of Rogan Joshi’s Christmas rogan roast. Choose from a free-range chicken and ex-dairy beef sirloin and an array of tantalising sides, from pumpkin chutney to King Edward potatoes.
Buy Rogan Joshi Christmas Rogan Roast For 4 at Plateaway, £199.00 – £230.96
Brindisa foodie box
Create a Spanish-inspired meal with Brindisa’s foodie box, which includes a selection of Iberico ham, paella rice and manchego.
Coombe Farm organic Christmas feast box
If you’re looking for an organic meal-kit option, Coombe Farm has something for you.
The organic Christmas feast box contains a tasty whole 5-6kg organic turkey, a 2kg beef topside joint and a 2kg gammon joint – perfect for those who like to offer a choice on Christmas day or are entertaining over a few days.
It is also packed full of all of the delicious organic trimmings and tasty sides for your Christmas roast, and those all-important nibbles include oak-smoked salmon and organic chicken pate.
Fodabox vegan Christmas turkey roast
Fodabox has created a delicious vegan Christmas roast box, which is made with handmade vegan turkey meat, stuffed with apricot and cranberries, and topped off with smoky maple bacon festive orange slices.
Abel & Cole vegan Christmas feast box, organic
Abel & Cole’s luxurious, organic vegan Christmas feast box includes everything you need to make a delicious festive lunch, with a spiced squash, red pepper and chestnut tart centrepiece.
Using readymade pastry from Famous Hedgehog bakery, the rustic galette is easy to put together and will be filled with maple roast butternut squash, chestnuts and red pepper, with a crumble of creamy fermented tofu for extra richness.
The kit also includes a booklet with step-by-step instructions for every part of the meal, plus a handy planner so you can get ahead on your Christmas Day prep.
Christmas by Nico: dinner for 2
Impress your guests with this Christmas by Nico dinner box, which takes the hassle out of hosting so you can enjoy Christmas Day without a care in the world.
The boxes include everything from Scottish smoked salmon and pigs-in-a-blanket to bacon-wrapped turkey and spiced sticky toffee pudding and comes complete with a guide to help you through the whole cooking process.
Images: courtesy of brands