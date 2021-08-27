Sketch is somewhat of an institution in our fair city of London. With a prime spot just off Regent Street, it attracts people from all over the world because of its unique charms.

Stepping into this restaurant and bar is to step out of reality and into a fabulous, eccentric fantasy. From the hopscotch at the entrance to the egg shaped toilet pods, the wonderful weirdness of this place makes it an experience in itself.

There are four dining rooms to choose from including the regal-looking private room, colourful parlour, enchanted glade and millennial pink gallery. It is here that art and food meet in one of the most stylish settings most have ever encountered. Apart from the blindingly obvious all-pink theme, this room is famous for the rows of David Shrigley artwork that sit on the walls. His pieces are famous for not only being comedic, but making shrewd comments on society and thanks to the restaurant’s interactive new app you can watch them come to life, dancing and playing in front of you. It’s the kind of innovative move that only Sketch would make.

Which brings us nicely onto the food. Sketch is not only experiential in the visual sense, the service of the staff is worthy of five stars which makes booking a meal here even more pleasurable. Pick from decadent dishes such as duckling with bitter chocolate or roasted scallops, and make sure to finish off with a big, creamy cake.

Address: 9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG