This eggnog latte is easy to make and oh so delicious.

Easy eggnog latte recipe: make your favourite festive beverage from the comfort of your home
- Aiden Wynn
Do you love an eggnog latte? With this super simple and delicious recipe, you can have your favourite hot, boozy beverage whenever you want.
If there’s one thing that doesn’t get old come Christmastime, it’s wrapping your hands around a warm cup of delicious, festive coffee.
Whether you need something to warm you up from the inside out or just fancy a more Christmassy caffeine hit, there are few things better to see you through a December day than a coffee flavoured with your favourite seasonal tastes (and maybe a small splash of booze, too).
But don’t worry if, because of coronavirus restrictions or the cold, dreary weather, you just don’t fancy venturing out to your local independent coffee shop. Rather than miss out on this a tasty seasonal drink, you can be your own barista.
This eggnog latte recipe is simple to make and absolutely delicious to drink, and since you’ll be making it yourself you can get it just how you like it.
Developed by Coffee Direct, which delivers freshly roasted coffee beans to your door, the recipe takes 30 minutes to prep and just five minutes to whip up two servings. This, admittedly, is a little longer than you’d have to wait at a café, but it’s so delicious that it’s definitely worth that extra little bit of time and effort.
Ingredients:
- 4 shots espresso or 250ml of strong brew coffee
- 150ml milk
- 25g sugar (plus optional sugar to taste)
- 2 egg yolks
- 40ml water
- 50ml liqueur such as Brandy or Baileys Irish Cream (optional)
- 200g condensed milk
- Whipped cream
- Grated nutmeg
Method:
- Start by making the eggnog, by combining the sugar and water in a saucepan, and letting it simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Then, put it to one side to cool.
- Beat the egg yolks until smooth, and then add in the vanilla extract, liqueur, condensed milk and cooled sugar syrup. Mix well and pour into a jug, and then chill before starting on your homemade latte.
- Make the latte by pouring two shots of espresso or half of your strong brew coffee into each coffee mug.
- Combine the eggnog and milk in a pan and heat until steaming. Or, if you have an espresso machine, you can steam the eggnog and milk mixture until it is hot and frothy. Then, add the mixture into your coffee mugs.
- Finally, top the coffees with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg, and there you have it! Two warm, delicious eggnog lattes, made from the comfort of your home.
Images: Coffee Direct, Getty