This eggnog latte is easy to make and oh so delicious.

If there’s one thing that doesn’t get old come Christmastime, it’s wrapping your hands around a warm cup of delicious, festive coffee.

Whether you need something to warm you up from the inside out or just fancy a more Christmassy caffeine hit, there are few things better to see you through a December day than a coffee flavoured with your favourite seasonal tastes (and maybe a small splash of booze, too).

But don’t worry if, because of coronavirus restrictions or the cold, dreary weather, you just don’t fancy venturing out to your local independent coffee shop. Rather than miss out on this a tasty seasonal drink, you can be your own barista.