Espresso martini recipes: 4 coffee cocktails that are seriously easy to make at home
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Alternative espresso martini recipes that are genuinely easy enough to make at home.
Who doesn’t love an espresso martini? This cult classic mixes rich coffee with creamy liqueur and a shot of something strong, all combining to make a drink that you won’t forget in a hurry.
Restaurants and bars all over the country sell them, but if you’re a true coffee lover you might be tempted (especially in the current climate) to have a go at whipping one up yourself at home.
Luckily for you, we’ve got hold of a range of easy-to-make espresso martini recipes that you can try in your own kitchen and are a little bit different from the cocktails you might have had before.
That’s right, these aren’t any old espresso martini recipes. Oh no, we’ve consulted some of the best alcohol brands in the business to bring you alternative coffee cocktails that we reckon will become new favourites.
From coffee and orange marmalade to white chocolate, all your espresso martini dreams are about to come true.
Slingsby Marmalade Espresso Martini
This citrusy take on an espresso martini combines two luxurious flavours of sweet orange and rich coffee using Slingsby Marmalade Gin, which has been crafted using locally sourced botanicals that are complemented with zesty Yorkshire marmalade.
Ingredients:
- 37.5ml Slingsby Marmalade Gin
- 12.5ml coffee liqueur (we use Mr Black but would recommend Kahlua or Tia Maria as well)
- 25ml espresso or cold brew (we use Artemis Cold Brew)
- 10ml sugar syrup
- 2 dashes orange bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well with ice then remove the ice and shake once more. Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with coffee beans.
Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini
Just when we thought espresso martinis couldn’t get any more delicious, we hear about this luxurious white chocolate version from Disaronno. It’s velvety smooth, just like its name.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Disaronno Velvet
- 25ml Tia Maria
- 25ml vodka
Method:
Add all the ingredients to cocktail shaker, shake up and then strain over ice into your favourite coupe. Add a final flourish with a garnish of coffee beans.
Cazcabel Tequila Espresso Martini
Ever thought about having tequila in your espresso martini? Well, the addition of Cazcabel’s coffee liqueur, made with luxury arabica coffee from the coastal region of Soconusco in Mexico, adds an unexpected twist to this well-loved tipple.
Ingredients:
- 60ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 50ml espresso
- 5ml sugar syrup
Method:
Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
J&B Rare Scottish Coffee
Who knew that whisky was so delicious when combined with a freshly pressed espresso? It’s a cup of Joe like no other. We love that this recipe has a real kick and that you can top it with double cream for a decadent finish.
Ingredients:
- 40ml J&B Rare
- 30ml boiling water
- 1 cube brown sugar
- 50ml espresso coffee
- 10ml double cream
Method:
Stir J&B Rare, sugar and boiling water. Add the espresso and stir to ensure the sugar dissolves. Float cream onto the surface of the drink and garnish with three coffee beans.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands