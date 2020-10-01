Who doesn’t love an espresso martini? This cult classic mixes rich coffee with creamy liqueur and a shot of something strong, all combining to make a drink that you won’t forget in a hurry.

Restaurants and bars all over the country sell them, but if you’re a true coffee lover you might be tempted (especially in the current climate) to have a go at whipping one up yourself at home.

Luckily for you, we’ve got hold of a range of easy-to-make espresso martini recipes that you can try in your own kitchen and are a little bit different from the cocktails you might have had before.