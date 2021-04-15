5 French dessert recipes for every kind of post-lockdown dinner party

Rebekah says: “You know what people around a table really lose their minds over? The pouring of good cold cream over a dessert. Try it first on this galette, which is studded with cherries enclosed in a flaky, lightly citrus crust, then keep a pint in the refrigerator for your next chocolate cake, batch of brownies, literally any ripe fresh or roasted fruit, a pie or tart… you get the idea.”

Makes one 30.5 cm galette

Ingredients

For the crust:

210g plain flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ lemon, zested

110g unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

For the filling:

570g fresh cherries, stemmed and pitted

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon cornflour

½ lemon, zested

½ teaspoon vanilla extract, or 1 vanilla bean, split and scraped, pod reserved for another use

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 egg, lightly beaten

¼ teaspoon flaky sea salt

double cream, chilled, for serving

Method

To make the crust: in a food processor or large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and fine sea salt. Add the lemon zest and cubed butter and pulse, or use your hands to press together until pea-size pieces form.

Add 3 to 5 tablespoons (45 to 80ml) of ice water and mix just until a dough forms. Gather into a ball and wrap in plastic or reusable beeswax wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.

To make the filling: in a large bowl, combine the cherries, 2 tablespoons of the sugar, cornflour, lemon zest, vanilla, and fine sea salt. Toss to combine.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

On a lightly floured piece of parchment paper, roll out the dough into a 38cm circle. Slide the parchment onto a large rimmed baking sheet and use a pastry brush to brush the dough with the beaten egg (reserving some egg to finish).

Mound the prepared cherry filling in the centre of the dough, leaving a 5 to 7.5cm border. Gently fold the edges of the dough up and over most of the fruit, pressing the folds gently to seal.

Brush the folded edges of the galette with the remaining beaten egg. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar and flaky sea salt. Bake for 20 minutes.

Lower the oven temperature to 180°C and continue baking until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly and nearly set, 40 to 50 minutes.

Let the galette cool on the baking sheet on a cooling rack (the liquid will continue to set as it cools). Serve warm or at room temperature, drizzled with cold cream.