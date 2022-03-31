It’s the most wonderful time of the year – nope, not Christmas. Easter Sunday arrives on 17 April this year and whether you’re spring tablescaping, booking up afternoon teas, organising restaurant box feasts for family and friends or want to hang out on heated terraces over the long weekend, there are still the big Easter buys to be considered.

Delicious, original and innovative: there are giant ostrich eggs from Hotel Chocolat filled with brownie bites, World Of Zing’s Hot Cross Bun-hattans and Chocolate Orange Negronis, Lola’s x Tony’s Chocolonely artistic cupcakes and an actual Easter egg made of cheese from Butler’s. And Team Stylist has taste-tested a whopping 47 new releases that you can buy for family friends and, of course, yourself.