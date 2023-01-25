Try this warming haggis-spiced crème brûlée for the ultimate Burns Night celebration

Burns Night (25 January), the annual celebration of iconic Scottish poet Robert Burns, is here, and what better way to mark the occasion than by eating something delicious?

Sure, you could go classic – we’re talking haggis, neeps and tatties or clootie dumplings – but what about getting a little creative? If you’re ready to step outside the box, we’ve got you covered, with a recipe for a twist on the traditional.

Behold: haggis-spiced crème brûlée. Don’t panic – this dessert doesn’t have actual haggis in it. Instead, it’s a tasty crème brûlée spiced with the flavours that you’d usually find in the traditional Scottish dish, along with a good slug of whisky.

“For me, the true spices of haggis are coriander seeds, mace, nutmeg and black pepper,” says Scott Davies, head chef at The Three Chimneys in Skye. “These flavours naturally work well with cream, caramel, whisky and apple. The spices really make this dessert sing, giving depth of flavour and a warming spice – perfect for this time of year.”

And to go along with it, we’ve got Atholl Brose – a Scottish liqueur usually drunk at Hogmanay – flavoured ice cream. Yum.

Sounds good to us. So, how do you make this tasty pudding?