Again, there is some truth in this cliché, with the fermentation process responsible for adding chemicals that can exacerbate our hangovers.

This process sees chemicals called congeners added as a by-product; a type of alcohol our bodies can’t process and makes us feel sick.

“These congeners help to create the distinctive taste in darker drinks such as whiskey, red wine or brandy and are thought to cause worse hangovers,” Dr Patel says. “Generally speaking, darker drinks with higher alcohol concentrations are more likely to cause hangovers than beer or wine.”

“According to one report in the British Medical Journal, the drink that produced the most hangover symptoms was brandy, followed by red wine, rum, whiskey, white wine, gin and vodka. Another study showed that bourbon was twice as likely to cause sickness as the same amount of vodka (as it can have 37 times more congeners).”