The alcoholic drinks that are most and least likely to give you a hangover

The festive season is upon us, and with it comes an endless parade of after-work drinks, cocktail parties, and full-on Big Nights Out. If you’re a social butterfly, it’s the most wonderful time of year – but the cumulative hangovers can also make for some particularly horrific Monday (and Sunday, and Friday, and Tuesday) mornings.

Unless you’re admirably disciplined or particularly lucky, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to steer clear of a hangover entirely this festive season. But there are ways that you can temper the risk of being completely knocked out by your New Year’s Eve party – and naturally, a lot of it comes down to what you drink.