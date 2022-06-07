Once upon a time, wine tastings were associated with the most elite in society attending exclusive events where they sipped expensive vintages then spat into buckets.

Today, that is no longer the case. The new breed of wine tastings are relaxed and social events for people who want to learn more about what they are drinking.

“The main tastings that came before were from organisations like the WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), who do fantastic courses, but what we’re trying to provide is an experience rather than an education,” says Holly Willcocks, the general manager at Half Cut Market, an up-and-coming independent deli and wine bar in north London. Holly has hosted tastings titled Brave New World, which focuses on experimental and progressive producers across the globe, and Natural Attraction, an introduction to natural wines.