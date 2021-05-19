Welcome to The Curiosity Academy , Stylist ’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

Jassy Davis, the author of five cocktail recipe books including With Alcohol Anything is Popsicle , has shared five of her favourite alcoholic ice lolly recipes with The Curiosity Academy , including a solid take on the piña colada and a crowd-pleasing iced gin treat.

With summer slowly but surely approaching, it’s time to start mixing your go-to drinks up and what better way than creating a frozen version of your favourite cocktail ? Alcoholic ice lollies are a growing trend - Aperol Spritz lollies are the crowd favourite on Instagram and Tiktok - and they’re the perfect way to impress your guests now entertaining at home is back on the cards.

Most of the recipes require simple syrup, which you can make easily at home. It’s a mixture of granulated sugar and water that will add extra sweetness to your ice lollies. Here’s Jassy’s recipe for making 500ml of simple syrup:

“This icy version of the classic Cuban cocktail is one delicious way to stay cool when the nights are as hot as they are in Havana. Cola is great frozen. The sweetness becomes refreshing, and adding a sharp dash of lime brings out the aromatic spices. Adding the rum just makes the lollies fun.”

“If you like piña coladas, you’ll be making this ice pop again and again. They’re rich and fruity, thanks to the mix of coconut and pineapple, which also give them a soft, fluffy texture.”

“The Paloma is Mexico’s favourite cocktail – it’s even more popular than the margarita. A mix of sweet and sour with a salty tang from the tequila, it’s a thirst-quenching, moreish drink. It makes an elegant ice lolly that I think is especially good as a pre-dinner treat.”

“A 50:50 mix of gin and lime cordial, the gimlet is a cocktail that made its way around the world with the English navy, when sailors drank it for its ‘medicinal’ benefits. Turned into an ice lolly, it’s sweet and sharp with a botanical twist, thanks to the gin.”

“This orange-juice-based version of the Old Fashioned keeps the bourbon upfront and adds a dash of brown sugar sweetness to the intense, crisp citrus.”

Freeze your lollies as soon as possible

The faster you freeze your ice lollies, the smoother the texture will be. “When lollies freeze slowly, big ice crystals can form which clump together and form big, bland icy patches in your ice pops,” says Jassy.

To make sure your lolly has a smooth, even texture, ensure the lolly mixture is cold when you pour it into the moulds and freeze it in the coldest part of your freezer – normally the bottom shelf or drawer. If your freezer has a blast free function, switch that on, and try not to open your freezer too often.

The longer you can keep the temperature in your freezer stable, the faster the lollies will freeze.

Make your ice lollies sweeter than you’d think

Freezing dials up some flavours, and dials down others. “Sweetness is one of the flavours that is muted by the freezing process, which is why you need to make your lolly mix much sweeter than seems reasonable,” says Jassy.

As the mixture freezes, the sweetness will mellow out. Most lolly mixtures use simple syrup, but you can try swapping in all sorts of liquid sweeteners, such as honey, agave syrup or maple syrup. Just don’t stint on it.

You don’t need fancy ice lolly moulds

You don’t need to buy special lolly moulds to make ice pops. Small plastic cups are perfect for making lollies – just add your mix, freeze for a couple of hours till slushy, then insert wooden lolly sticks and freeze till solid.

Dip the cups in a little room temperature water to un-mould the lollies. You can rinse and reuse the cups or, if you don’t want to use plastic, you can use glasses. Ice cube trays are great for making mini ice lollies.

Don’t use too much alcohol in your ice lollies

A little alcohol goes a long way in an ice lolly. Firstly, because alcohol has a very low freezing point and your freezer at home probably won’t reach it. “This means boozy ice lollies will always have a softer texture than non-alcoholic ones, and if you put too much booze in your lolly mixture it will never freeze – you’ll just end up with slush,” says Jassy.

Secondly, because the freezing process dials up the flavour of alcohol, you can end up with quite harsh tasting lollies if you add too much booze. “Generally, one or two tablespoons of a spirit like vodka, gin or tequila is enough for six to eight ice lollies,” says Jassy.

Layer the flavours in your ice lollies

“One way to make your ice lollies extra impressive is to layer different flavours,” says Jassy. Start by pouring in your first layer and freezing it for two or three hours till slushy, then pour in the next layer and insert the lolly sticks – making sure they’re firmly anchored in the slushy layer. Freeze and continue till you’ve added all your layers. “It’s especially great if you want to pull out different flavours from a cocktail, like a negroni.”

Start with a gin and simple syrup mix to make a clear layer, then add a sweet vermouth and orange juice layer, then a Campari and simple syrup layer to create three brightly coloured stripes with distinct but complementary flavours.

“It’s a neat trick, and you can deconstruct all sorts of cocktails this way – mojitos, daquiris, margaritas – they’d all be great pulled apart and put back together again in a lolly.”