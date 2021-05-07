Drinking in the park has become the norm under current lockdown rules. But, that doesn’t have to mean your beverage options are limited to tinnies and whatever beers your corner shop has in stock. Actually, there’s a lot of cocktails you can make at home that will travel well and that can be made in advance without affecting their quality.

Here are five cocktails you can batch-make and take to the park, according to Joe, as well as his tips on making cocktails in large quantities in advance. Each of the recipes makes one drink, but you can easily duplicate the ingredients if you’re making them for a big group.

“Pre-batching can save a ton of time when you are having a picnic or drinking outdoors and this extra bit of prep will enable you to maximise time spent basking in the sunshine and socialising with friends,” explains Joe Mccanta, Global Head of Education & Mixology at Bacardi.

“Nothing says summer better than the botanical notes of a well-made gin,” Joe says, adding that this is a refreshing twist to a classic cocktail traditionally reserved for vodka. The fresh lime is a great addition for summer days.

Joe describes this cocktail as a “summer update to a vodka and tonic” - it’s bittersweet and full of zesty citrus flavours, the perfect drink to make to impress guests at a garden party or BBQ.

“The St-Germain Spritz is simple, elegant and quintessentially French when made with Champagne,” Joe says, adding that it’s a great way to unwind after a long week, perfect for a Friday evening in the park.

Joe describes this cocktail as “a crisp update on the classic G&T” and the fruity additions to this cocktail really do make it the ideal summer drink.

Joe describes Martini Fiero as “bold flavoured and brightly coloured” with a “bittersweet orange flavour”. It tastes great and it will look even better in your park selfie for Instagram.

Rum is perhaps the ultimate summer drink and a mojito in the park is a classic combination for a reason. “It’s the perfect tipple for those craving something zesty, yet sweet and refreshing,” Joe says.

Fresh is best

“To keep your cocktails fresh, hold off adding fruit juice or mixer until the day of consumption,” Joe advises. “Bubbles, in particular, should definitely be added as the finishing touch, as carbonated drinks can lose fizziness quickly – and no one likes a flat cocktail!”

Joe recommends having a cold bottle of soda water ready to add to your pre-made cocktails which you can add at the last minute for optimum fizz.

Avoid dairy and eggs

“Unfortunately, these sorts of ingredients can separate over time, particularly if exposed to warmer temperatures,” Joe explains. “Lighter ingredients – such as a fruit juice or soda water – are more likely to stand the test of time and make for a fresh-tasting cocktail!”

Ice matters for more than one reason

“Of course ice is a nice way to cool your cocktail but it also serves as a diluent to create a more balanced taste,” Joe says. Don’t fancy lugging an ice bag to your picnic? Simply add a splash of water to your pre-mix and keep chilled in the fridge until it’s time to drink. Even better, invest in a cooler box for super chilled cocktails, even when on the move.

Go for the garnish

“Garnishes are a great way to elevate your cocktails and can quickly transform simple serves into summer showstoppers that will be the envy of your fellow park-goers,” says Joe.

“My go-to garnishes are pre-sliced citrus fruits such as lemon, lime and grapefruit,” he continues, explaining that these fruits are easy to prepare and can simply be thrown in a zip lock pouch ready to add at the last minute.

“Seasonal fruits, such as berries, are also great for adding a touch of summer sweetness, or for those who have been nurturing a herb garden over lockdown, a sprig of homegrown mint or rosemary not only tastes great, but will impress your friends too.”

Choose your vessel wisely

Joe explains that many people opt for glass bottles when pre-batching cocktails but a metal thermos is actually the best option for keeping drinks chilled. Joe recommends Yeti’s tumblers and thermoses made from durable stainless steel. “You can even freeze your bottle the night before for optimal chilling time, so all that’s left to do it sit back, sip and enjoy,” he adds.