It’s when I became a mum that the real research began, though. I needed the caffeine. But as I moved into my new home just a few months ago, I decided it was the perfect time to let my brew and the way I made it start afresh.

I’ve been through the journey and done the research so here are my pointers for fellow novice aficionados who want to give up the instant, and make better coffees at home - coffees even to rival some of the best you may have had thus far.

What type of coffee should you use?

There are so many different types of coffee – narrowing down what you want to achieve in your cup is the first step to figuring out what you might want to invest in.

Do you want it to taste like you’ve just stepped out of east London’s beloved Climpson’s & Sons or do you like the rim of finely ground beans to linger at the bottom of your traditional Turkish cup when you’ve finished drinking it? This first all-important question is your best starting point from where you can think about your beans and their type of roast.