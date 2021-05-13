Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist ’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

Crisp, sharp and refreshing: the daiquiri is the unassailable classic rum cocktail. A stalwart summer cooler, the Caribbean drink evokes long, balmy summer nights and tropical flavours. So, naturally, it’s the perfect tipple for a post- lockdown summer filled with garden parties and park get-togethers.

It’s a simple drink. You can whip up a daiquiri with just three ingredients. The classic recipe is 50ml of really good white rum, 20ml of sugar syrup (you can easily make this at home with just sugar and water) and then 20ml of fresh lime. Its simplicity is its virtue, however, as it lends itself nicely to exciting experimentation with other fruits and flavours.

Hailing from Cuba, it’s thought the daiquiri’s origins stem from the Spanish-American War in 1898. During this time gin and whisky became scarce in the country, so the locals turned to their plentiful supply of rum as a substitute. The original cocktails would have been served over crushed ice with a teaspoon of sugar and rum poured over the top. The version we drink today, is a more Americanised style.

Read Tammy’s tips and tricks for creating perfect daiquiris at home with minimal equipment. Then, try your hand at making four tropical twists on the classic cocktail. Each daiquiri recipe has been provided by a different mixologist or rum expert, including Tammy who adds dehydrated dragon fruit to her cocktail to give it a rich, red hue.

Professional mixologist Tammy Jackson , who runs cocktail recipe website For Cocktail Sake, is renowned for her off-piste flavour combinations and says daiquiris are the perfect cocktail to start experimenting with at home. “There’s nothing better to drink on a summer’s day than a daiquiri; they’re just exquisite,” she says. “They’re brilliant for adding unique flavours to because they have very few basic ingredients.”

Choose your rum carefully

“White rum is the base for everything in a daiquiri,” says Tammy, “so it’s very important to make sure it’s good quality.” She recommends checking the label of any rum you buy carefully and looking out for bottles with organic ingredients and as little added sugar and additives as possible.

Tammy recommends Copalli rum: “I have yet to find anything as exquisite as their white rum. It’s locally sourced and the purest form of rum.”

Balance is key

A good daiquiri should have the perfect blend of sweet and tart notes, so having a good balance of flavours is key. “Get your balance right, and you’ll have a delicious cocktail,” says Tammy. The sour notes come from the lime juice. “It’s important to use fresh lime for the best flavour,” says Tammy. While the sweet notes come from the sugar syrup.

If you want to be more experimental, Tammy suggests swapping the lime for something bitter like tamarind. Or, switching the sugar for fruit pulp.

Shake the daiquiris well to get the best balance of flavour, making sure the fluid goes back and forth so it can combine. “Put some music on and just have fun with it,” says Tammy.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

“Classic, simple recipes like the daiquiri are a great foundation to experiment and have fun with,” says Tammy. “It’s always great to play around with cocktail recipes and find what you like.”

Tammy suggests infusing the rum with different ingredients to get unique flavours. “I’ve infused rum with banana chips that I’ve dehydrated at home to get a delicious tropical flavour,” says Tammy.

Or, you can mush different fresh fruits into the bottom of your daiquiris, like strawberry or mango.

You don’t need professional equipment

“There’s no excuse for someone not to have a good daiquiri,” says Tammy. If you don’t have a jigger (the measuring cup bartenders use) at home you can use an egg cup or a shot glass.

You can use the back of a wooden spoon to mash up fruits instead of a muddler (the bartending version of a pestle).

Instead of a cocktail shaker you can use a tupperware box, empty jam jar or even a protein shake bottle.

To pour out your cocktail, you can also use a fine mesh strainer or a tea strainer. Or, just shake the cocktail as much as you can and use the lid of whatever device you’re using to hold back any bits.

Get inventive with garnishes

You can easily pretty-up your drink with a slice of fruit. The stereotypical daiquiri garnish is a slice of lime.

If you want a more experimental finish, edible flowers are an easy way to give your cocktail an impressive look. Plus, they’re something you can grow at home. “I have pots of violas, violets and pansies at home, which I use to garnish my cocktails with,” says Tammy.