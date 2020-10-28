Easy bake brioche: this new Nutella kit makes sweet bread even easier
This at-home brioche kit makes baking sweet bread easier, and it comes with a huge jar of Nutella. Yum.
If there was ever a time for comfort food, 2020 has been it. Throughout lockdown, we’ve seen the nation’s love for home baking skyrocket as everyone from Bake Off wannabes to those who previously had never even owned a set of scales started sharing their creations on Instagram.
Although the age of the banana bread may be over (for now), we’re anticipating that as the nights get colder and lockdowns take place throughout the country, baking will be back on the up.
And for those who can’t wait to strap on their aprons and enjoy something warm and homemade, this new baking kit from Nutella is going to be at the top of their wishlist.
The creators of this thick, velvety chocolate spread have teamed up with BakedIn to create a DIY brioche baking kit that helps you bake sweet bread at home – with a hefty helping of Nutella, of course. We can imagine the doughy, sugary scent wafting through our kitchens now.
Each kit is priced at £9.99 (although you can get 20% off using the code Nutella20 at the checkout) and includes the exact amount of dry ingredients to make 12 brioche buns. Inside you’ll find portions of strong white flour, salt, granulated sugar, yeast, flour for dusting, as well as a 200g jar of Nutella.
To add to the mix you’ll need 100ml water, 100ml milk, four medium eggs, 40g of unsalted butter, softened and extra for greasing, two baking trays, baking paper and cling film or a tea towel, so don’t forget to stock up before you start baking. You’ll also find detailed instructions enclosed inside to make it as easy as possible.
James Stewart, marketing director at Nutella UK says of the new kit: “Since March, there has been a surge in home-baking, and we know that our Nutella fans are always looking at ways that they can create a new recipe that includes their favourite spread.
“That’s why we are excited to work with Bakedin and their experts to launch the new Nutella Brioche Baking Kit. We know some recipes taste better when they are prepared together, so housemates, partners and families can have fun making the brioche buns while knowing that Nutella will bring that delicious tasty touch that they love.”
Well, we know what we’ll be doing this weekend.
