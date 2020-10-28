The creators of this thick, velvety chocolate spread have teamed up with BakedIn to create a DIY brioche baking kit that helps you bake sweet bread at home – with a hefty helping of Nutella, of course. We can imagine the doughy, sugary scent wafting through our kitchens now.

Each kit is priced at £9.99 (although you can get 20% off using the code Nutella20 at the checkout) and includes the exact amount of dry ingredients to make 12 brioche buns. Inside you’ll find portions of strong white flour, salt, granulated sugar, yeast, flour for dusting, as well as a 200g jar of Nutella.

To add to the mix you’ll need 100ml water, 100ml milk, four medium eggs, 40g of unsalted butter, softened and extra for greasing, two baking trays, baking paper and cling film or a tea towel, so don’t forget to stock up before you start baking. You’ll also find detailed instructions enclosed inside to make it as easy as possible.