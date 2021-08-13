Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.



Honey is an amazing, versatile ingredient, adding that extra sweet kick to so many different meals, from porridge to salads. It can also be used in ice lollies, which are surprisingly easy to make from home in big batches, and can last in your freezer for months. People are particularly interested in honey right now as it’s the latest in a long line of TikTok food trends, from whipped coffee, to feta pasta and pesto eggs. However, the food hack, which sees people freezing a whole bottle of honey to turn it into an icy snack, has been criticised by medical professionals. Honey is high in sugar and consuming it in large quantities over a long period of time can cause health issues like stomach aches and tooth decay.

Used in moderation, however, honey is a delicious ingredient to incorporate into iced treats, particularly when combined with complementary flavours and textures.

“Honey is a great natural sweetener,” says Cesar Roden, the founder of ice lolly brand, Ice Kitchen. “It gives ice lollies a satisfying soft texture and creates a better consistency than directly adding sugar does.” Here, Cesar shares three honey-based ice lolly recipes, which you can easily make at home and keep in the freezer. Each recipe makes 8 to 10 lollies.

Milk and honey ice lolly

Combining milk and honey is an incredibly simple way to make a delicious ice lolly.

This simple recipe combines milk, cream and honey, which makes for a simple, refreshing ice lolly. “This is what a lolly should be: simple and delicious,” Cesar says. “The taste of the honey shines through in this recipe and it all melts beautifully together when you eat it.” Ingredients 8 tablespoons of honey

550ml whole milk

550ml double cream Method Combine the honey and 6 tablespoons of the milk in a small saucepan and heat until melted and well blended. Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture into a bowl with the cream and remaining milk. Stir until well blended. Pour the mixture into ice lolly moulds, leaving 5mm at the top to allow the mixture to expand when it freezes. Insert a lolly stick and freeze for about 6-8 hours.

Blueberry and yoghurt ice lolly

Blueberry and honey is a delicious combination.

Blueberry and honey is a delicious combination, perfect for hot summer days. “The health benefits and flavour of blueberries are delightful, especially when combined with honey and yoghurt,” Cesar says. Ingredients 300g blueberries

75ml water (plus 2 extra tablespoons)

65g granulated sugar

500g Greek yoghurt

160g runny honey

5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice Method Combine the blueberries, 75ml water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer over a low heat for 3-5 minutes until the blueberries burst. Then, remove the pan from the heat and set aside. Mix together the yoghurt, honey, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of water in a separate bowl. Spoon alternate layers of the yoghurt and blueberry mixtures into each ice lolly mould, leaving 5mm at the top to allow the mixture to expand when it freezes. Insert a lolly stick and freeze for 6-8 hours.

Cereal milk ice lolly

The cereal milk ice lolly is one of Ice Kitchen's most popular recipes.

“This recipe is inspired by the famous cereal milk soft serve that created a frenzy in New York City,” Cesar says. You can experiment with this recipe, using your preferred cereal to create a delicious breakfast treat. Ingredients 500ml whole milk

250ml double cream

30g of your favourite breakfast cereal, plus extra to drop into the moulds

1 ripe banana, cut into 2cm slices

5-6 tablespoons honey Method Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight to allow the liquid to take on the cereal taste. The next day, put the steeped mixture in a food processor and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into the ice lolly moulds and drop in some extra cereal. Leave 5mm at the top to allow the mixture to expand when it freezes. Insert a lolly stick and freeze for 6-8 hours.

Cesar’s tips for making honey-based ice lollies

Experiment with different kinds of honey Cesar recommends that you should try and use organic honey in your recipes if you can, as high-quality ingredients make for the tastiest ice lollies. “You can also experiment with different honeys, such as acacia, orange blossom, lavender or wild flower,” he adds. Make your lolly mixture extra sweet “Your base mix for your ice lollies should be sweeter than you want the lolly to taste,” Cesar says. “When you freeze the mixture, it will lose some of its sweetness, so don’t skimp on the honey.”

Always leave room for expansion Overfilling your ice lolly moulds is a common mistake beginners make, Cesar says. “You should always leave 5mm, as the mixture will expand when frozen and you don’t want a messy lolly or a messy freezer,” he explains.

You can find more recipes and expert tips on The Curiosity Academy’s Instagram page.

Cesar Roden, founder of Ice Kitchen Cesar is the founder of the UK-based ice lolly brand, Ice Kitchen. Cesar is the co-founder of Ice Kitchen, which he founded with his aunt, Nadia Roden. Ice Kitchen was founded in 2011 and is now available nationwide via Ocado, COOK, Farmdrop and many independents

