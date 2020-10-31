We’ve long admired Lily Vanilli as a visionary of the cake world. Her creative designs are adored by both celebrities and visitors to her east London bakery alike, and are the kinds of bakes we could only dream of making.

Although we may not quite be on Lily Vanilli’s level to whip up something like the tiered masterpieces she created for her recent Shrimps collaboration, for example, we think this Halloween cupcake recipe with Baileys Salted Caramel may be within our reach.

For this spooky time of year, the Instagrammable baker has created a gooey, chocolatey cupcake recipe which is imbued and covered with creamy, salted caramel flavoured Baileys.