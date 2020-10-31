How to make Lily Vanilli’s Baileys Salted Caramel spooky fig cupcakes for Halloween
- Megan Murray
Iconic baker Lily Vanilli and Baileys Salted Caramel have come together for these indulgent, Halloween-themed cupcakes.
We’ve long admired Lily Vanilli as a visionary of the cake world. Her creative designs are adored by both celebrities and visitors to her east London bakery alike, and are the kinds of bakes we could only dream of making.
Although we may not quite be on Lily Vanilli’s level to whip up something like the tiered masterpieces she created for her recent Shrimps collaboration, for example, we think this Halloween cupcake recipe with Baileys Salted Caramel may be within our reach.
For this spooky time of year, the Instagrammable baker has created a gooey, chocolatey cupcake recipe which is imbued and covered with creamy, salted caramel flavoured Baileys.
Booze and chocolate, what could be more delicious? So, if you’re looking for something terrifyingly tasty to feast on this week, give these gorgeous cakes a try.
Ingredients:
Spooky chocolate fig cupcakes:
- 20ml Baileys Salted Caramel (0.3 units)
- 100ml brewed, cooled coffee (not espresso)
- 125g light brown sugar
- 125ml neutral oil (like sunflower)
- 55g cocoa powder
- 1 egg
- 125ml whole milk
- 35g ground almonds
- 70g gluten free flour
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 4-5 fresh figs, to decorate
Baileys Salted Caramel sauce:
- 50ml Baileys Salted Caramel (0.9 units)
- 400g caster sugar
- 50g glucose syrup
- 200ml water
- 200ml double cream
- ½ tsp Maldon sea salt flakes
Baileys Salted Caramel frosting:
- 75ml Baileys Salted Caramel (1.2 units)
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 300g icing sugar, sifted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Method:
To make the spooky chocolate fig cupcakes:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas mark 6.
2. Make coffee and leave to cool completely.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer or large bowl, mix the brown sugar and oil together until fluffy, then gradually add the egg and beat gently to combine evenly.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together all your dry ingredients evenly, then add to the wet mixture and beat until smooth.
5. Add the cooled coffee to the mix and fold together to combine evenly.
6. Grease a cupcake pan well and then scoop the batter into it evenly – filling ¾ of the way to the top.
7. Bake for 15 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool whilst you prepare the frosting and caramel sauce.
To make the Baileys Salted Caramel sauce:
1. Add the water into a non-stick pan and place on a high heat.
2. Carefully add the sugar and glucose syrup before bringing to the boil.
3. Boil for 3-4 minutes, or until the sugar starts to turn golden brown - you shouldn’t stir but you can gently swirl the pan to make sure all the sugar melts evenly.
4. Once the sugar has melted and bubbles are forming all over the surface, take the pan away from the heat.
5. Mix the Baileys Salted Caramel into the double cream and carefully pour into the pan – be careful to avoid splashing as the mixture will be very hot.
6. Whisk in a good pinch of sea salt and allow to cool.
To make the Baileys Salted Caramel frosting and assemble:
1. Beat the softened butter until light and fluffy, then add the remaining ingredients.
2. Gently mix until combined, then beat for five minutes to achieve a smooth, whipped texture.
3. Using a spoon or piping bag, top each of the cooled cakes with the frosting, a sliced fig and a drizzle of the Baileys Salted Caramel sauce. For maximum spook, nestle a candy eyeball into the fig.
