Be careful with your flour

To ensure your pancakes are deliciously fluffy, it’s really important to choose the right flour and prepare it properly. “I use soft cake flour and I always double sift the flour and baking powder,” Bill says.

Sifting helps to remove clumps from the flour, which form in unopened packages when the flour is exposed to air. If you don’t sift your flour, you could risk lumps forming in the pancakes or an inconsistent texture overall.

Don’t over mix your batter

Although it’s important to try to achieve a smooth batter, Bill stresses that you shouldn’t over mix it. “It will make the hotcakes tough and you really want them to be soft and fluffy,” he explains.

It is important, however, to make sure your egg whites are firm by mixing them properly. “I like to fold them in two batches,” Bill says.