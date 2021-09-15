Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.



Perfecting the flavour and spice level of a curry is something many people struggle with. Finding the balance between sweet and savoury and getting the kick of the spice just right can be really difficult, especially if you’re using dried spices. A great solution is using a spice paste, which contains all the spice and flavour you need. Spice pastes aren’t just reserved for curries. You can also use them as marinades to cook meats and vegetables in. Fresh spice paste can be kept in the fridge for up to five days and you can also make it in bulk, freeze it and add it to various dishes throughout the month, making it a super practical way to season your meals.

You may also like How to make incredible jerk chicken, according to the founders of Rudie’s Jerk Shack

Shu Han Lee grew up in Singapore eating fragrant, tasty dishes. “I really missed those flavours when I moved to the UK and making the spice pastes helped me to recreate that,” Shu says. Having created various different types of the paste, Shu co-founded the food company Rempapa, which specialises in fresh spice pastes. “The traditional name for spice paste in south-east Asia is rempah,” Shu says, explaining how she came up with the name. The way you combine ingredients in your spice paste will really bring out their flavour and aroma, which will intensify when you heat them. Try it for yourself with Shu’s guide to making your own fresh spice paste.

How to make fresh spice paste

You will need 1 star anise, toasted

25g ginger (1 thumb)

60g lemongrass (2 stalks)

100g shallots

25g garlic (half bulb)

10g large red chillies (2 medium)

1 tsp turmeric Method Combine the ingredients together in the order they are listed and bash them in a pestle and mortar or mix them in a food processor.

Opt for a pestle and mortar over a food processor if you can, Combine all your ingredients in a pestle and mortar one at a time

How to turn fresh spice paste into a marinade

You will need ½ spice paste above

100ml coconut milk

Juice of half a lime

Big pinch of salt Method Mix all of the ingredients together and use as a marinade. This will cover 4 chicken thighs (about 500g). Marinade overnight and then place on a hot bbq or roast until golden and tender.

How to turn fresh spice paste into a curry

You will need ½ spice paste above

1 tablespoon of oil for frying

250ml coconut milk

150ml veg stock or water

2 heaped teaspoons of palm sugar (alt: light brown sugar)

juice of half a lime

salt or fish sauce, to taste Method Fry the paste in oil until very fragrant and the oil oozes back out. Stir in the coconut milk and stock and bring to a gentle boil Season with sugar, lime and salt (or fish sauce, if you’re not vegan). Add your favourite ingredients and simmer till cooked.

Shu’s expert tips for making your own fresh spice taste

Take the time to use a pestle and mortar Although you can use a food processor to combine the ingredients for your spice paste, Shu recommends using a pestle and mortar. “It takes a little bit more time and elbow grease but grinding the ingredients like this helps to release complicated flavours and aromas,” she says. Make sure you add the ingredients in the order they are listed above. If you add them all together, you won’t get as much flavour. Freeze your spice paste If you want to make your spice paste in bulk, you can freeze it for as long as you’d like. “I like to put it in ice cube trays so you know how much to use when you’re cooking,” Shu says. For curries, simply cook the paste for a bit longer before adding the rest of the ingredients and for marinades, allow the paste to defrost before using it.

Shu Han Lee, co-founder of Rempapa Shu moved to the UK from Singapore before founding Rempapa.

The Curiosity Academy is Stylist’s new home for learning, packed with workshops, guides & video classes from the UK’s most in-the-know people. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy