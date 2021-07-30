Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

A pornstar martini is a classic cocktail choice for anyone with a sweet tooth, made with a satisfying combination of vanilla and passion fruit. It’s been described as the UK’s favourite cocktail more than once, including in the 2018 CGA Mixed Drinks Report, and it’s a failsafe option for any occasion, whether that’s a tinnie in the park or an expensive cocktail in an upmarket bar. The pornstar was created at The Townhouse Bar in Knightsbridge, London, in 2002, making it a fairly young cocktail at 19 years old. The creator of the drink, Douglas Ankrah, says he wanted to create a drink that epitomises the experience of being in a bar, “bold, sexy and playful” as he describes it. The pornstar martini is therefore the perfect drink to make at home if you’re looking to replicate the experience of being at a bar, thanks to its fruity flavours and fun presentation.

The pornstar famously comes with a shot of prosecco on the side, which many people pour into the drink but Xavier Craine, the co-founder of the pre-packaged cocktail company, Mixtons, says that this is not how the drink is intended to be consumed. “The shot of prosecco is a chaser for after the drink. If you pour it in, it can interfere with the tropical and vanilla notes,” he explains. “The pornstar feels light to drink but it actually has quite a high quantity of alcohol in it,” Xavier adds. Mixtons prepare a range of cocktails but the pornstar is by far their most popular, according to Xavier, so he has taken care to perfect his recipe. Here, Xavier shares a recipe for making the perfect pornstar, as well as four variations on the cocktail including an alcohol-free option. Xavier has also shared some expert tips for perfecting the pornstar at home.

The Original Pornstar Martini

“This pornstar martini stays true to Ankrah’s original creation. It’s a classic done right,” Xavier says. Ingredients 30ml vanilla vodka

20ml passionfruit liqueur

60ml passionfruit puree

25ml prosecco (sidecar shot) Method

Shake with ice and then strain into a martini glass.

The Alchemist’s Pornstar Martini

“The Alchemist’s pornstar adds a hit of pineapple and lemon, topped with half a passionfruit and served with a shot of Ca di Alte prosecco on the side,” Xavier says. Ingredients 30ml vodka

20ml passionfruit liqueur

60ml pineapple juice

¼ lemon squeeze

25ml prosecco Method Shake with ice and then strain into a martini glass.

Vice and Virtue Pornstar Martini

“The Vice and Virtue pornstar is an intriguing rethink of an old favourite and, controversially, it’s not served with a shot of prosecco,” Xavier says. Ingredients 30ml fig vodka

20ml passionfruit liqueur

40ml apple juice

½ teaspoon plum jam

¼ lemon juice

1 egg white (dry shaken) Method Shake with ice and then strain into a martin glass.

Pulpy Pornstar Martini

“A slightly fruitier variation on the pornstar martini, the secret to this cocktail is to add the seeds of half a passion fruit into the shaker as well as pineapple juice for that extra creamy froth,” Xavier says. “Having the seeds float around the cocktail infuses them with the flavour of the drink resembling a sensation similar to bubble tea.” Ingredients 30ml vodka

20ml passionfruit liqueur

1 whole passion fruit

5ml vanilla syrup

5ml passionfruit puree

40ml pineapple juice

25ml prosecco (sidecar shot) Method Combine all of the ingredients, apart from the prosecco, in a shaker and strain into a martini glass.

Alcohol-free Pornstar Martini

“You can make any cocktail alcohol-free,” Xavier says, explaining that the pornstar works well as an alcohol-free cocktail because the sweet flavours can be easily replicated. “Add more ice than you usually would with the alcohol-free cocktail to get the extra dilution from the water,” Xavier suggests. Ingredients 20ml passion fruit juice

70ml pineapple juice

1-2 vanilla pods Method Shake with lots of ice and strain into a martini glass.

Xavier’s expert tips for making pornstar martinis

Don’t skimp on the sugar “It’s the sugars in a cocktail that make it frothy so when you shake it, the more sugar in the cocktail, the frothier it will get,” Xavier explains. Because of this, it’s better to avoid sugar-free juices and make sure you use the right quantities in your drink. “A good froth on a pornstar is really important,” Xavier says, explaining that this is part of what makes it a ‘party cocktail’. Use high quality vodka “You can taste the vodka in a pornstar as it’s the only spirit in the cocktail so if you use a bad-quality vodka, you will notice,” Xavier says. If you’re not sure what vodka you like, it can be a good idea to sip the spirit straight and think about what you do and don’t like about the taste.

Add pineapple juice Pineapple juice is not a traditional ingredient in a pornstar martini but Xavier explains that adding it to your cocktail can be a great trick to make it taste more sophisticated when making it at home. “It adds a tropical hint and it also makes it super frothy,” he says. Opt for a fruity prosecco The prosecco you choose for your chaser should pair well with the drink, so Xavier recommends a fruitier prosecco to match the profile of the pornstar martini. “The prosecco will really top off the experience,” he says. Shake your drink properly “One of the most crucial parts of making your cocktail taste good is shaking it properly,” Xavier says. If you don’t have a shaker you can use a metal water bottle or a protein shaker, he explains. From there, add five or six cubes of ice, your cocktail ingredients and then spend about 15-20 seconds shaking your cocktail up and down. “You should never shake it side to side,” Xavier adds.

