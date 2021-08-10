Welcome to The Curiosity Academy , Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

The founders of Banh Banh set out to perfect their pho recipe, along with various other Vietnamese dishes they grew up eating, when they opened their south-London based restaurant in 2016. Banh Banh was founded by five siblings as a homage to their grandma, who was a chef in Vietnam in the 1940s. “Food was an essential part of growing up for us,” says Tien Nguyen, one of the five siblings who created Banh Banh.

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese dish, epitomizing what many people love about the country’s cuisine – it’s warming yet refreshing and packed full of unique flavours. Pho was born in northern Vietnam during the mid-1880s, with influences from Chinese and French cooking. Now, the noodle soup dish is available in restaurants all over the world, including many in the UK, which specialise in making this much-loved dish.

Luan Nguyen, one of two brothers in the Nguyen family, specializes in creating Pho and he has spent many years perfecting his recipe. Here, he shares it in full, as well as his tips on how to capture all the incredible tastes it can offer when cooking it from home .

Double up on your meats

Pho has a rich, meaty flavour and because of this Luan recommends using both chicken and beef when making it yourself. “This helps to give a balanced broth,” he explains. You should buy the best quality meat you can find because both the noodles and the broth will soak up the flavour of it and higher quality meats allow for the best aromas and tastes.

Be careful not to overdo your spices

“Keep an eye on your spice bag and make sure you don’t leave it in for too long as it can be overpowering,” Luan says. Tien adds that you can adjust the spice level to suit your preferences, adding less of certain spices to avoid the dish being too spicy.

Keep your broth clear

Luan stresses that your broth should be clear, so make sure to continuously skim the fat from your broth while it’s cooking. You should also add your fish sauce to your finished dish, rather than to the actual broth to help it stay fresh.

Take care when cutting your brisket

The texture of pho is really important, according to Luan, and part of that means ensuring you take care to cut your brisket properly. “If you cut it thinly, it will melt when you eat it, which is the sensation you want,” Luan says. Use a sharp knife when cutting the brisket and don’t rush.