In 2020, it was coffee and now it’s lemonade – whatever the flavour, TikTok just can’t get enough of whipped drinks. The tag #whippedcoffee has over 2.3 billion views on TikTok and #whippedlemonade is slowly catching up with 5.9 million views. So why are people so into creating creamy, frothy versions of their favourite drinks right now? “You can have a lot of fun with whipped drinks – there are so many opportunities to play around with flavour,” says Pritesh Mody, the founder of cocktail company World of Zing, on the sudden obsession with creating frothy versions of our favourite drinks. “Whipping aerates a drink, which adds lots of volume and creates that light, airy texture,” Pritesh continues to explain. “It’s an amazing way to improve the appearance of a drink too.”

A whipped drink combines a mousse with liquid and the two textures together can be really satisfying. “It’s kind of like an ice cream float,” Pritesh adds. “It lets you explore two flavours within one drink.” Here, Pritesh shares three whipped drink recipes, using his expert drink knowledge to create the most foolproof methods for the creamiest drinks.

How to make a whipped lemonade, including a boozy version

You can easily make whipped lemonade boozy by adding gin.

Pritesh’s take on the whipped lemonade is designed for optimum frothiness, combining the liquid and whipped components separately. “You can also make an alcoholic version really simply,” he says. “The ramos fizz is one of the most famous classic gin cocktails, comprised of gin, cream, lemon and soda.” Most whipped lemonade recipes use lemon juice in the cream, but Pritesh explains that the acidity of the lemon can interfere with the aeration process, so it’s best to use lemon zest instead. “The same is true when you’re using alcohol,” Pritesh says. “Never whip alcohol into the cream because alcohol is quite acidic, which will disrupt the aeration process.” Here, Pritesh shares his whipped lemonade recipe and a whipped version of the ramos fizz. To start, create whipped cream by whisking together:

150ml heavy double cream/ whipping cream (or vegan whipping cream)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Zest of half a lemon

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract Next, blend together: 1 full mug of ice

50ml sweetened condensed milk

Juice of ½ a lemon

Half of the whipped cream

35ml gin (optional) Finally, assemble: Pour blended ingredients into a glass. Stir in 50ml of soda. Spoon over remaining whipped cream.

How to make a boozy dalgona hazelnut coffee

Pritesh's whipped coffee incorporates hazelnut.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of instant coffee (must be instant espresso. Freshly brewed coffee won’t work)

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of hot water

75ml cold milk

Dash of hazelnut syrup

35ml vodka or rum (optional) Method: Using either a hand whisk or an electric whisk, mix the coffee, granulated sugar and hot water until you’ve got the texture of whipped cream. It will take 2-3 minutes with an electric whisk and slightly longer by hand. Pour the milk in a glass and mix in the hazelnut syrup. If you want to, mix in 35ml of vodka or rum to make it boozy. Top the glass with ice. Spoon the whipped coffee over the hazelnut milk and dust with cocoa powder.

How to make a whipped pina colada

The Pina Colada lends itself to being whipped, according to Pritesh.

To start, create whipped cream by whisking together: 150ml heavy double cream/whipping cream (or vegan whipping cream)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Zest of half a lime

1 teaspoon of coconut cream Then, blend together: 1 full mug of ice

50ml sweetened condensed milk

35ml pineapple juice

Half of the whipped cream

(35ml rum to make it boozy) Finally, assemble: Pour blended ingredients into a glass. Spoon over remaining whipped cream.

Pritesh Mody, mixologist Pritesh shares 3 whipped drink recipes. Pritesh is the original pioneer of bottled cocktails and one of the UK’s leading drinks experts. The flavour guru now regularly appears on Sunday Brunch, presenting the week’s cocktail must-trys. Pritesh launched World of Zing in 2014 with a vision of bringing exciting moments of mixology and cocktail innovation to a wider audience.

