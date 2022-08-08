How to tell when food is off (and reduce waste in the process)

From takeaways and supermarket deliveries to recipe boxes and ready meals, our relationship with the food we eat is more disconnected than ever.

While there’s still unpackaged produce to pick from, many of us now opt for packaged food, whether that’s apples wrapped in plastic or tomatoes packaged in a punnet. And instead of using our senses to tell us when these fresh foods are off, we tend to rely heavily on the dates displayed on the packaging.

All of this is contributing to a growing problem – food waste. In the UK alone, we waste 4.5 million tonnes of edible food every year, which is enough to fill 38 million wheelie bins or 90 Royal Albert Halls.