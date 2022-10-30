Food and Drink

Spice up your Instagram feed with a trip to one of these much-loved venues.  

The aesthetic of a restaurant may not be as important as the range of food and drinks on offer, but it can certainly make a difference.

At the end of the day, dining out is an experience – and being surrounded by beautiful table settings and eye-catching artwork is guaranteed to make things feel even more special. It’ll also give you the opportunity to capture some pretty special Instagram photos.

The only problem? With so many brilliant (and beautiful) restaurants out there, it can be hard to know where to start. 

However, thanks to new analysis by the card machine provider Dojo, we now know which of the UK’s restaurants have the most Instagram-worthy aesthetics. Keep reading to check them out.  

  • 1. Circolo Popolare, London

    Taking the number one spot as the UK’s most Instagrammable restaurant is none other than Big Mamma’s Circolo Popolare in Fitzrovia. The buzzy spot gets 211,000 searches per month on Instagram thanks to its warm atmosphere and eye-catching bottle wall.

  • Sketch, London

    With its unique themed dining rooms and famous ‘egg’ toilets, we’re not surprised to see Sketch in Mayfair come in at number two. The iconic venue receives over 173,000 searches on Instagram every month.

  • 3. 14 Hills, London

    This modern European restaurant on the 14th floor of 120 Fenchurch Street receives over 63, 400 searches every month – and it’s not hard to see why. From its eclectic interior design to its myriad of plants and city views, 14 Hills is definitely worth a visit.

  • 4. Eden, Portsmouth

    The first restaurant in the top 10 outside of London, Eden is a light and airy establishment located in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays development. Raking in 42,400 searches every month, its home to plenty of picture perfect spots ready to make their way to your grid.

  • 5. London In The Sky, London

    It’s hardly surprising to see London In The Sky take a place on this list – after all, who doesn’t want a picture of themselves dining in the middle of the sky? While London In The Sky is currently closed for the winter, it’s been raking in an average of 28,400 Instagram searches per month.

  • 6. Australasia, Manchester

    If you like your interiors laid-back and luxurious, look no further than Manchester’s Australasia. Serving a menu filled with influences drawn from the Pacific Rim, the restaurant draws in 28,400 Instagram searches every month thanks to its unique and calming aesthetic.

  • 7. 20 Stories, Manchester

    The second Manchester-based restaurant to make the list is 20 Stories, which also receives 28,400 monthly searches. On top of the incredible views it offers across Manchester, the restaurant’s stylish, sophisticated vibe makes it popular on Instagram.

  • 8. Brasserie Of Light, London

    Take a quick scroll through the Brasserie Of Light tag on Instagram and you’ll see the main attraction – the crystal-encrusted pegasus which flies above diners. This is one of the biggest reasons why it’s become such a famous Instagrammable venue, drawing in over 28,000 searches every month.

  • 9. The Florist, Liverpool

    One of The Florist’s main selling points is the atmosphere it provides, so it’s hardly surprising to see it make this list. Raking in 19,000 searches every month, the venue is truly picture-perfect. 

  • 10. Angelica, Leeds

    Sleek and sophisticated, Angelica’s interiors are sure to provide the perfect backdrop to any Instagram picture. Don’t just take our word for it, either: on average, the restaurant draws in 19,000 searches on the platform every month.

