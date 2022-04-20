The no-waste cookbook is a digital recipe book composed of threads of tweets, each sharing a different recipe within the 280-character limit, taking no-waste food to the next level.

What began as a single Twitter thread, launched by Monroe, is developing into a collection of no-waste food recipes collated by the Twitter community.

In a bid to help Twitter users do their bit, and as the cost of living continues to soar, Monroe is calling on the community to share what they currently have in their fridge so she can advise on what they can cook to avoid potential food waste.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the food activist said: “In the lead-up to #WorldEarthDay, I’m working with @TwitterUK to share my zero-waste recipes and create a kind of #NoWasteCookbook – a collection of recipes and ideas here on Twitter Starting with five of my fave recipes that use some of the most commonly wasted foods in the UK.