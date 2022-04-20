Jack Monroe launches a no-waste “Twitter cookbook” filled with accessible meal ideas
- Leah Sinclair
The food writer and activist has teamed up with Twitter to create a “cookbook” composed of recipes using items that often go to waste.
Food writer Jack Monroe has become a much-loved figure in recent months, thanks to her viral Twitter threads sharing everything from how to keep food shop costs down to breaking down the reality of the cost of living crisis – and now the author is taking it one step further by publishing a recipe cookbook in partnership with Twitter.
The no-waste cookbook is a digital recipe book composed of threads of tweets, each sharing a different recipe within the 280-character limit, taking no-waste food to the next level.
What began as a single Twitter thread, launched by Monroe, is developing into a collection of no-waste food recipes collated by the Twitter community.
In a bid to help Twitter users do their bit, and as the cost of living continues to soar, Monroe is calling on the community to share what they currently have in their fridge so she can advise on what they can cook to avoid potential food waste.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the food activist said: “In the lead-up to #WorldEarthDay, I’m working with @TwitterUK to share my zero-waste recipes and create a kind of #NoWasteCookbook – a collection of recipes and ideas here on Twitter Starting with five of my fave recipes that use some of the most commonly wasted foods in the UK.
“I’m here to try to help you make the most of what you have – and use every last bit of it – with some low-cost, zero-waste recipe ideas… and I’ll be asking for your help, too
The cookbook aims to utilise ingredients that often go to waste, from milk, which she says can be mixed with flour, bicarb and a drop of vinegar to create soda bread or banana peels, which can be “excellent blended into a banana bread”.
“I hear from my readers every day at the moment that low-cost, canny, accessible meal ideas are more important than ever right now, with the cost of living bringing this to the fore quite sharply in recent weeks,” says Monroe.
“So, I’m on hand to help people use up every last little scrap, fruit and veg peel, and get every part of your food into your bellies instead of into landfill – which is not only great for your budget but good for the planet, too.”
Read Jack Monroe’s no-waste “Twitter cookbook” here
