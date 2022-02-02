Judy says: “When we launched our brunch menu at my restaurant, we wanted to offer some traditional fare, so the Bibim Breakfast came to fruition. The Tonkatsu Gochujang Ketchup sauce is reminiscent of English HP sauce, with a spicy kick and tastes delish with breakfast meats. I love the surprise potato ‘gamja jeon’ on the bottom, which is a nod to a traditional rosti or latka.”

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 good-quality sausages

6 streaky bacon slices

2 bunches baby cherry tomatoes on the vine

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 sprig of thyme

1 sprig of oregano

300g shimeji mushrooms, bottoms trimmed

½ tsp garlic, grated

120g baby spinach

2 duck eggs

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 slices sourdough

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the tonkatsu gochujang ketchup

1 tbsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

3½ tbsp tomato ketchup

3½ tbsp tonkatsu sauce

For the purple potato rosti (gamja jeon)

1 large purple potato, peeled

¼ onion, peeled

½ egg, beaten

1 tbsp plain flour

½ tsp coarse kosher salt, plus extra to sprinkle

¼ tsp baking powder

a pinch of freshly ground black pepper

vegetable oil, for frying

Method

First, make the sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until well incorporated. Cover and store in the fridge until needed.

To make the rosti, grate the potato and onion on a box grater or food processor with a coarse grating disk. Transfer the mixture to a clean tea towel and wring out as much liquid as possible. Working quickly, transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the egg, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper and mix until the flour is absorbed.

In a medium heavy–based pan set over a medium–high heat, pour in about 5mm of vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot (a drop of batter placed in the pan should sizzle), divide the batter into half and spoon one half into the pan. Use a spatula to flatten and shape it into a disc about 2cm thick and 10cm in diameter. Fry until the edges of the rosti are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, then flip and cook until the other side is deep brown, about another five minutes. Remove from the pan and drain on kitchen paper. Sprinkle with salt and then keep warm while you repeat the process and cook the other half of the batter.

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan. Place the sausages on a baking sheet and cook for 20–25 minutes, until thoroughly cooked, turning halfway through the cooking time, or according to specific packet instructions. Sausages should be cooked until the juices run clear when pierced with a fork and there is no pink meat. Keep warm, leaving the oven on to cook the bacon.

Lay the streaky bacon on a baking sheet lined with parchment, place another piece of paper on top of the bacon and place another tray on top. This will keep the bacon flat. Place in the oven and cook for 10–12 minutes, until golden and crispy. Keep warm.

For the roasted cherry tomatoes, place the vines into a small roasting tin, drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil, toss in the thyme and oregano.