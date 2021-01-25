#Makeamealofit has been such a joyful thing and thousands have used the hashtag on Instagram. Why do you think it resonates?

The best thing about Make A Meal Of It is that it has become a community, giving us the togetherness of everyday life that we so miss. Beyond getting the table laid and making an occasion out of everyday mealtimes, I’ve loved that you can also have a nosy to see what everyone else is eating and how they’re styling their tables.

It’s not about being flash and expensive. You can do all of this on a complete budget and use what you already have in the house. It’s not about having to rush out and buy everything new, but perhaps lighting a candle and getting your nice crockery out to make you feel like there’s some distinction from your everyday dining to try and make it feel that bit more special.

Nigella Lawson recently wrote a piece for Stylist about solo eating and the power in it saying: ”Eating alone is not all about cooking: it’s about enjoying the moment for what it is”. Do you have any suggestions for how people living alone can find pleasure in that moment?

Firstly, I love Nigella and secondly, I agree. Solo dining is so liberating. It’s the ultimate self-care in taking a moment to do something for you. I also love the fact with solo dining you can go really over the top and indulgent with the food and properly treat yourself. Plus you don’t need to compromise. For instance, my husband is vegetarian so I often just cook a veg-based dish for the pair of us, but when it’s just me I absolutely love lamb so I can really go for it!

If you’re having a celebratory meal alone it’s important to set the scene, get the candles going, get the music playing in the background. It’s all about taking time to be in the moment and enjoy your own dining experience.

What is the one meal you always make when the world feels particularly tough?

Fish pie or curry are my go-to. I have been perfecting my curry paste and because we mostly eat vegetarian at home, it’s so nice to get lots of seasonal vegetables from my veg patch and create something fresh and delicious.