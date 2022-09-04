At first glance, the menu isn’t huge, but what it might lack in length it more than makes up for with its simplicity and enjoyable combinations. With this in mind, my friend and I ordered the tuna tostada and cod tacos to start (and share between us). The Malibu shrimp cocktail and cobb salad were strong contenders for starters, but being mindful of over-ordering we kept it simple. Next time, though…

Our food came just as we were finishing our Grasshoppers, and we moved to a table inside as the sun set. The tostada was a brilliant blend of soy and citrus, while the cod tacos were crisp and fresh – perfect with a chilled glass of Tuscan rosato.

For the main course we decided to carry on the swapsies fun, and what better way to test the mettle of a place than to judge its signature burger? So I ordered the Laurel’s cheeseburger: a 170g grass-fed beef patty with gruyere, pickled jalapēnos, rocket and fries. My friend plumped for the California lobster roll, which we’d spotted at the table next to us. It was a summery combo of lobster, avocado, cherry tomatoes, celery, lemon mayonnaise and fries. Intrigued by the sunset fries, we also grabbed a side portion of these (because you can’t have too many fries, no matter what anyone tells you).