Foodie trends throughout the pandemic have seen us experience fare from some of the best restaurants across the UK from our living rooms, and this is no exception when it comes to sweet treats, too.

Brownie boxes and postable cakes, cookies and the like have been gaining popularity over the last year, especially as people search for birthday ideas for loved ones they can’t be with.

From white chocolate and raspberry brownies to white chocolate madeleines decorated with pressed flowers, these small, female-founded businesses are the place to get your sugar fix or a brilliant way to treat a friend.