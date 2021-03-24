Food and Drink

Best letterbox brownies and postable cakes from female-founded bakeries

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
The Good News Baker

The best female-founded bakeries to buy delicious brownie boxes and postable sweet treats for yourself or a friend.

Foodie trends throughout the pandemic have seen us experience fare from some of the best restaurants across the UK from our living rooms, and this is no exception when it comes to sweet treats, too. 

Brownie boxes and postable cakes, cookies and the like have been gaining popularity over the last year, especially as people search for birthday ideas for loved ones they can’t be with. 

From white chocolate and raspberry brownies to white chocolate madeleines decorated with pressed flowers, these small, female-founded businesses are the place to get your sugar fix or a brilliant way to treat a friend.

You may also like

Restaurant kits: DIY meals from your favourite restaurants delivered to your home

  • The Good News Baker

    Chocolate brownies with Easter decorations
    Easter Brownies
    In 2019, Warsan searched for creative outlets to aid her anxiety and landed on baking as a way to help her heal. She shared her bakes with friends and family, continued to teach herself and experiment and saw a huge improvement in her mental health.

    Over time her following grew and, in May 2020, she decided to make it official. Cue the launch of her brand The Good News Baker, which sells postable brownie boxes stuffed with delights such as Biscoff, cookie dough and salted caramel.

    Warsan means ‘good news’ in Somali, which is reflected in every part of the brand from the positive ethos behind it to the beautiful, bright colours used in the branding.

    Shop letterbox brownies at The Good News Baker, from £14

    Buy now

  • Bakes By Olivia

    Salted caramel brownies
    Letterbox brownies: Bakes By Olivia

    Olivia has always had a sweet tooth and a love of being creative. Now, she channels those things into making outrageously pretty cakes and postable treat boxes stuffed with brownies, blondies and giant cookies. 

    On the brownie front, white chocolate and raspberry is a bitter-and-sweet mix that simply needs to be tried. While the chocolate bar brownies are layered with Snickers, Twix, Mars and more. 

    Olivia’s portion sizes are wonderfully generous and the perfect antidote to a mid-week slump.

    Shop brownie boxes at Bakes By Olivia, from £10

    Buy now

  • Dee's Basement

    Dee Omole founded her cult confectionary studio back in 2017 and has been wowing customers with her creative bakes ever since. 

    Dee’s Basement has, like many small businesses, pivoted its offering throughout lockdown and now postable boxes are a big part of the brand’s appeal. 

    Dee’s specialty are soft, buttery madeleines, hand-painted with whimsical designs in white chocolate, or pressed with real flowers.

    Shop postable boxes at Dee’s Basement, from £12

    Buy now

  • Bad Brownie

    Founders Paz and Morag met while working together at a branding agency and bonded over a love of chocolate – the richer and fudgier the better. 

    Together they created Bad Brownie, a range of incredibly chocolatey brownies and sweet treats which usually would be sold at markets across London but right now are flying across the UK in the post. 

    The giant Ferrero Rocher egg deserves a special shout out, as does the mini egg brownie bar.

    Shop cake trays and brownie boxes at Bad Brownie, from £6.99

    Buy now

  • Lovegrove Bakery

    Mel Li founded Lovegrove Bakery in lockdown as a way to explore her passion for baking and create something positive out of the pandemic.

    Her treat boxes span freshly baked giant cookies, fudgy brownies and much more, all of which can be delivered across the UK. 

    Shop brownie boxes at Lovegrove Bakery, from £13

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Food and Drink

13 cool DIY cocktail kits for a delicious drink at home

Simply shake 'em up and pour into your favourite glass.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Restaurants & Bars

22 gloriously indulgent restaurant kits that foodies will love

Turn your kitchen into the best restaurant in town.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published