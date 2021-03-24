Best letterbox brownies and postable cakes from female-founded bakeries
- Megan Murray
The best female-founded bakeries to buy delicious brownie boxes and postable sweet treats for yourself or a friend.
Foodie trends throughout the pandemic have seen us experience fare from some of the best restaurants across the UK from our living rooms, and this is no exception when it comes to sweet treats, too.
Brownie boxes and postable cakes, cookies and the like have been gaining popularity over the last year, especially as people search for birthday ideas for loved ones they can’t be with.
From white chocolate and raspberry brownies to white chocolate madeleines decorated with pressed flowers, these small, female-founded businesses are the place to get your sugar fix or a brilliant way to treat a friend.
The Good News BakerIn 2019, Warsan searched for creative outlets to aid her anxiety and landed on baking as a way to help her heal. She shared her bakes with friends and family, continued to teach herself and experiment and saw a huge improvement in her mental health.
Over time her following grew and, in May 2020, she decided to make it official. Cue the launch of her brand The Good News Baker, which sells postable brownie boxes stuffed with delights such as Biscoff, cookie dough and salted caramel.
Warsan means ‘good news’ in Somali, which is reflected in every part of the brand from the positive ethos behind it to the beautiful, bright colours used in the branding.
Bakes By Olivia
Olivia has always had a sweet tooth and a love of being creative. Now, she channels those things into making outrageously pretty cakes and postable treat boxes stuffed with brownies, blondies and giant cookies.
On the brownie front, white chocolate and raspberry is a bitter-and-sweet mix that simply needs to be tried. While the chocolate bar brownies are layered with Snickers, Twix, Mars and more.
Olivia’s portion sizes are wonderfully generous and the perfect antidote to a mid-week slump.
Dee's Basement
Dee Omole founded her cult confectionary studio back in 2017 and has been wowing customers with her creative bakes ever since.
Dee’s Basement has, like many small businesses, pivoted its offering throughout lockdown and now postable boxes are a big part of the brand’s appeal.
Dee’s specialty are soft, buttery madeleines, hand-painted with whimsical designs in white chocolate, or pressed with real flowers.
Bad Brownie
Founders Paz and Morag met while working together at a branding agency and bonded over a love of chocolate – the richer and fudgier the better.
Together they created Bad Brownie, a range of incredibly chocolatey brownies and sweet treats which usually would be sold at markets across London but right now are flying across the UK in the post.
The giant Ferrero Rocher egg deserves a special shout out, as does the mini egg brownie bar.
Shop cake trays and brownie boxes at Bad Brownie, from £6.99
Lovegrove Bakery
Mel Li founded Lovegrove Bakery in lockdown as a way to explore her passion for baking and create something positive out of the pandemic.
Her treat boxes span freshly baked giant cookies, fudgy brownies and much more, all of which can be delivered across the UK.
Images: courtesy of brands